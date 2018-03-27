GM announces 2018 Q1 earnings conference call details

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will announce its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, April 26 at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT.

A press release, financial highlights and presentation slides with notes will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com in the Earnings Release section, and on GM’s media website, http://media.gm.com.

GM will host a conference call for financial analysts at 9 a.m. EDT to review the results and answer their questions. The call-in numbers are:

888-808-8618 (U.S.)

+1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)

Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information is available on the GM Investor Relations website.

