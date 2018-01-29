At a glance: Electric initiative at Mercedes-Benz Cars

In 2017, Mercedes-Benz Cars set important strategic course for electromobility:

Electric hubs for the production of electric vehicles and batteries are currently being built around the globe.

By 2022, Daimler will electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz, offering customers at least one electrified alternative in all Mercedes-model series. The company is planning to offer more than 50 electrified vehicle variants. To that, Mercedes-Benz will be continuously supporting the development of plug-in hybrids and the introduction of 48-volt-systems. More than ten models of the over 50 electrified vehicles will be fully electric cars – in all segments, from smart to large SUVs.

Over the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Cars will be investing ten billion euros in the expansion of its electrical fleet and an additional one billion euros in a global battery production network within the worldwide production network. That way a global battery network is created, which currently comprises five battery factories on three continents.

While the start of production of the fortwo Coupé and Cabriolet at the smart plant in Hambach in 2017 already represent the start of the fourth generation of electric vehicles of the brand, the first electric vehicle of the new product and technology brand EQ will roll off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. Production of the EQC, an all-electric SUV, will start in 2019.

Shortly afterwards, the EQC will also roll off the production line at BBAC, Daimler’s joint venture with BAIC. Further locations for EQ models are the

Mercedes-Benz plants in Rastatt, Sindelfingen and Tuscaloosa (USA), where the model range is extended to include electric vehicles of the compact, upper and luxury class as well as the SUV segment.

https://youtu.be/AiplVDi1_nM

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain: “Our electric vehicles will be built in six plants on three continents. We address every market segment: from the smart fortwo seater, to the large SUV. The battery is the key component of e-mobility. As batteries are the heart of our electric vehicles we put a great emphasis on building them in our own factories. With our global battery network we are in an excellent position: As we are close to our vehicle plants we can ensure the optimal supply of production. In case of a short-term high demand in another part of the world our battery factories are also well prepared for export. The electric initiative of Mercedes-Benz Cars is right on track. Our global production network is ready for e-mobility. We are electrifying the future”.

In 2018, Daimler will complete the second battery factory in Kamenz and intensify preparations for the EQC at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. In 2019, the EQC will be the first series vehicle of the product and technology brand EQ to roll off the production line at Bremen and at BBAC in Beijing.

