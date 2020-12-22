Giuseppe Rosso, Veoneer, appointed new Chairman of Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium

Giuseppe Rosso, VP Engineering Advanced Assisted Driving Systems at the automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., has been appointed Chairman of the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC).

AVCC is a global consortium driving industry consensus for automated and assisted driving computing. Founded in 2019, AVCC has 19 members; leading OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and semiconductor companies. These leading companies work together to identify relevant requirements and influence industry standards to resolve complex challenges of developing and deploying safe and robust automated driving technologies while keeping R&D costs in line.

“It is a great honor for me to be appointed Chairman of AVCC. The path to delivering from ADAS to autonomous systems is more and more complex, and it will continue to grow. AVCC is an important step forward as we jointly address the technological complexities, needs of standardization and obstacles that need to be overcome for the deployment of these systems. Together, we can accelerate the delivery of safe and affordable assisted and autonomous vehicles at scale,” said Giuseppe Rosso, AVCC Chairman and VP Engineering Advanced Assisted Driving Systems at Veoneer.

The AVCC is defining a scalable reference architecture and platform to meet the assisted and autonomous performance goals within the power, thermal and size constraints of a vehicle. This computing platform will be designed specifically to move today’s AV prototype systems to deployment at scale. The group will also develop requirements for software APIs for each building block in these systems.

Veoneer believes that a standardized compute platform capable of covering unsupervised autonomous driving, while being able to scale down to supervised solutions allowing centralization and software portability, will be key for addressing the future market needs in a sustainable way.

SOURCE: Veoneer