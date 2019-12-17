General Motors offers SiriusXM with 360L on nearly 1 million vehicles

General Motors is bringing a new way to listen to music, sports and talk shows to nearly 1 million Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners with SiriusXM with 360L. Available on select 2020 model year vehicles, the rollout is the broadest integration by any automaker of SiriusXM’s next generation listening experience.

SiriusXM with 360L represents the future of in-vehicle audio entertainment. The new platform and easy-to-use interface delivers content via both satellite and streaming to give drivers and their passengers more than 200 live SiriusXM channels, plus the ability to make on-demand programming choices from a library of more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM content – including SiriusXM exclusive interviews, shows and performances. SiriusXM with 360L’s “For You” recommendations also make it easier to find the programming that drivers and passengers love.

“Whether on a road trip, dropping off the kids at school or on their daily commute, drivers can get more choice in entertainment with our embedded SiriusXM with 360L experience.” said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for Global Connected Services, GM. “By bringing SiriusXM with 360L to nearly 1 million drivers, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to listen to their favorite SiriusXM channels or on-demand content.”

Additionally, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac drivers in the United States with a Remote Access Plan can now set up their SiriusXM “Favorites” through the myChevrolet, myBuick, myGMC or myCadillac mobile apps1 – even if they’re not in the vehicle – and the selections will sync to the infotainment system.

Drivers can also check and manage their SiriusXM subscription right from their myChevrolet, myBuick, myGMC or myCadillac mobile app. A three-month subscription to SiriusXM All Access is included for customers who purchase equipped 2020 vehicle models, meaning those customers can enjoy the benefits of SiriusXM in the vehicle, and also listen outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app. Customers can also download the SiriusXM app through their myChevrolet, myBuick, myGMC or myCadillac mobile app.

“General Motors has always been a leader in delivering innovative technology to their customers and our SiriusXM with 360L platform is a great example of this,” said Steve Cook, EVP, Sales and Automotive, for SiriusXM. “SiriusXM with 360L transforms the way we listen to audio in the car by marrying our satellite network to embedded connectivity in vehicles. This allows for significantly more channels and choices than ever before while also making it easier than ever for our subscribers to find and listen to what they want to hear. This truly changes the way people will expect to be entertained in the car.”

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM’s exclusive streaming channels.

Access to 10,000 hours of on-demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener’s favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Smart content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, and it is all served up on screen in an easy to use way.

Individual vehicle profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own presets and favorites.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface allows for easy navigation between satellite and streaming channels and SiriusXM On Demand content.

Drivers and passengers sit back and let “For You” recommendations serve up great content choices.



SiriusXM with 360L will be available on 13 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac model year 2020 vehicles. A Connected Access plan and a SiriusXM All Access or SiriusXM Select subscription is required to experience the benefits of SiriusXM with 360L. More information about vehicle eligibility will be shared as the vehicles hit dealer lots.

SOURCE: General Motors