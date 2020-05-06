Geely sales rebound in April with v-shaped recovery

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Group) announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of April 2020 was 105,468 units, an increase of approximately 2% from the same period last year and up approximately 44% from March 2020.

The total sales volume in the first four months of 2020 was 311,495 units, a decrease of approximately 34% from the same period last year, and achieving 22% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,410,000 units in 2020. The Group has seen a rebound in sales and increased its market share to 7.2% in the first quarter.

During the month of April 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 43,067 units, 61,179 units and 1,222 units, respectively.

Launched earlier on February 24, Geely Auto’s second SUV built on the BMA architecture, the Geely ICON received over 40,000 orders to date becoming a potential new growth point for the brand.

New energy vehicles including Geometry A, Emgrand EV, Emgrand GSe, and other electrified products saw sales of 5,439 units in April.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 10,156 units, an increase of 11.6% from the same period last year.

President and CEO of Geely Holding Group and President of Geely Auto Group, An Conghui said “Recently, central and local governments have issued a series of policy initiatives to stabilize and support the auto market, laying a solid foundation for the industry. The overarching trend in the industry will not change with the passing epidemic. This year is Geely’s architecture and product year. Geely has developed four global architectures BMA, CMA, SPA, and PMA covering all segments from pure electric to traditional fuel, from compact to mid-size to executive class, from sedans to SUVs to MPVs. This year, Geely will launch several new models such as the Haoyue SUV, pure electric Geometry C, etc broadening our product portfolio. Our overseas markets will also see the launch of Geely’s latest products such as the sporty Coolray SUV and Binrui sedan. We are confident in Geely’s performance for May and the second quarter.”

SOURCE: Geely