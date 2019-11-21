From an isolated solution to an open, digital ecosystem: Voith is one of the founding members of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance

The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance, founded in April 2019 and headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland, is an alliance of leading industry partners. The alliance works on a standardized and open ecosystem, integrating logistics and services for the operation of highly automated factories and process plants. The goal of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is to create an open ecosystem for the digital transformation of industrial manufacturing facilities. In this way, the Alliance wants to overcome proprietary, i.e. manufacturer-bound isolated solutions – an important impulse for the digitalization of the European industry. The founding members of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance include Voith, Beckhoff, Endress + Hausser, Hilscher, IFM, Kuka and SAP.

Standardized, open, compatible

The practical implementation of Industry 4.0 often fails through poor communication. This is due to the proprietary and different standards of connectivity, data management, IT security and collaboration. The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance strives to enable up to 80 percent of machines in smart factories to communicate with each other. The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is based on a solution-oriented organizational form. On the one hand, every member who joins the network has equal rights (“open”). On the other hand, each partner undertakes to contribute its technical core competencies in such a way that the operator/end customer can always be provided with an established, reliable and scalable overall solution (“one”).

The alliance now has over 125 products and services that are transformed according to the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance guidelines.

Open Industry 4.0 Alliance at the SPS trade fair

The Open Industry 4.0 Alliance will be represented at SPS in Nuremberg, the largest international trade fair for electrical automation technology, from 26 to 28 November 2019. The joint stand is located in Hall 5/160. Visitors will have the opportunity to find out about the alliance and how it operates in theory and in practice. Voith will be there as a founding member.

SOURCE: Voith