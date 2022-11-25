France: TotalEnergies increases its production of high-performance recycled polymers for automotive

TotalEnergies announces the construction of a new production line of high-performance recycled polypropylene for automotive in its polymer plant in Carling, France

Since 2016, the Carling – Saint-Avold petrochemical platform is producing value-added compounds primarily intended for the automotive industry. The startup of a new line dedicated to hybrid compounds will consolidate the platform’s position of a leading polymers site in Europe.

With commissioning scheduled for 2024, the flexible line will produce 15,000 tons per year of polypropylene compounds containing up to 100% recycled plastic materials. Part of TotalEnergies’ recently launched RE:clic portfolio, and more precisely the RE:use polymers range obtained through a mechanical recycling process, these low-carbon materials meet the highest quality standards and technical requirements for automotive.

Recycling both post-consumer wastes and end-of-life automotive parts, the line will contribute to address the challenge of the circular economy in Europe.

“After the doubling of capacity at Synova, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies and the French leader in the production of recycled polypropylene, this investment further strengthens the Company’s leading position in high value-added recycled polymers. This new line will allow us to meet the growing demand from the automotive market for more efficient and sustainable polymers, in line with our ambition of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030,” said Nathalie Brunelle, Senior Vice President, Polymers at TotalEnergies.

SOURCE: TotalEnergies