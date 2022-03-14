Ford strengthens further its electric vehicle product range and commercial vehicle growth capability in Craiova, Romania

Ford Puma, Ford’s highly successful sports utility-inspired compact crossover, gets an all-electric version in 2024 to be built in Craiova, Romania, the home of the Ford Puma

Ford today announced that European customers will be able to purchase an all-electric version of the Ford Puma, Ford’s sports utility-inspired compact crossover, in 2024.

The Puma was Ford’s best-selling passenger vehicle in Europe in 2021, and the all-electric Puma will bring this highly successful new nameplate to an even wider group of European customers when it goes into production in Craiova, Romania.

Last year, Ford confirmed that Craiova would build an all-new light commercial vehicle in 2023, with an all-electric version coming in 2024. Today, the company announced that the new light commercial vehicle is the next generation Transit Courier. In addition, a compact multi-purpose vehicle – the Tourneo Courier – also is to be produced in Craiova from 2023, with an all-electric version in the following year.

“Today’s announcement extends our passenger vehicle range and helps position Craiova as a key part of Ford’s future in Europe, and provides our customers with even more vehicle choice,” said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe.

Ford Craiova: key role in Ford’s future in Europe

The next generation Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier are designed and engineered by Ford Otosan, the Ford joint venture in which Ford and Koç Holding are majority shareholders and that is one of the longest running and most successful joint ventures in the global auto industry.

In a move that further strengthens this unique relationship, Ford also confirmed today that Ford Otosan is to assume ownership of the Craiova plant and Romanian manufacturing business, subject to regulatory approvals and following consultation.

“This arrangement shows how Ford is leveraging our strategic partnerships to better utilize our resources by sharing investments and benefitting from a wider pool of expertise. We welcome this opportunity to deepen our partnership with Koç Holdings in Ford Otosan, and to grow our mutual joint venture. Craiova is today a strong success story, but we believe that through Ford Otosan’s experience and expertise in electrification and commercial vehicles it can reach even higher levels of achievement,” said Rowley.

Today’s announcement opens a new chapter in Ford Otosan’s continuing success story and enables the Craiova facility to play a major role in the joint venture’s future. It also increases Ford Otosan’s role as global manufacturing player.

“This milestone agreement we have reached today will strengthen Ford Otosan’s position as the largest commercial vehicle producer in Europe. We are proud to be part of Ford’s ongoing commercial vehicle leadership and committed to be the trusted partner for its future success with electrified vehicles at its center,” said Haydar Yenigun, general manager, Ford Otosan.

Under the proposed new ownership structure, Craiova would benefit from a wide skills network and knowledge transfer through Ford Otosan’s extensive experience in designing, engineering and building commercial and electric vehicles.

Insights on electric propulsion systems gained by Ford Otosan through its manufacture in Kocaeli, Turkey, of the E-Transit two-tonne which goes on sale this quarter, and the battery electric version of the next generation Transit Custom which comes online in 2023, could be utilized to ensure best in class transition to Craiova’s electric future. Ford Otosan management of Craiova will also better facilitate knowledge transfer with increased vertical integration of battery technology and can draw on the company’s extensive and cost-effective supplier network.

Ford also announced that production of the Ford EcoSport small sports utility vehicle will end later in 2022 as Craiova focuses increasingly on a future built on commercial and electric vehicle growth.

An information and consultation process has started with the social partners at Craiova. Given its senior executive representation on the Ford Otosan board, Ford will continue to maintain strong shared oversight of the joint venture and therefore also for the Craiova operations.

Ford and Ford Otosan expect that the change announced today will be completed in the third quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and following consultation.

SOURCE: Ford