Ford hybrids, EVs, Transit set records; Q1 sales top industry, up 7%

Ford is America’s No. 1 truck seller, backed by record quarter for Maverick and Maverick Hybrid; Overall hybrid vehicle sales up 42 percent for the best quarter ever

Customer reception to Ford’s freedom of choice across gas, hybrid and electric vehicles drove company sales and share gains in the first quarter. Ford and Lincoln U.S. sales outpaced the industry – increasing 7 percent – and follows customer growth across convenient Ford experiences like Pickup & Delivery, Mobile Service and BlueCruise hands-free highway driving.

Across gas and hybrid vehicles, an increasing preference for hybrid trucks and SUVs helped deliver Ford the best-ever quarterly hybrid sales record. Ford Maverick was America’s No. 1 selling hybrid truck in Q1, continuing to bring new customers to the Ford brand. Maverick Hybrid sales were up 77 percent over a year ago on sales of 19,660.

Overall hybrid sales in Q1 were up 42 percent on sales of 38,421 vehicles. Hybrid growth is expected to continue as more versions of the new F-150 hybrid ship to dealers. Total Ford hybrid Q1 vehicle sales were the company’s best-ever in its more than two decades of offering customers hybrids.

“With the new F-150 and all-new Ranger sales beginning in March along with the strong performance of our all-new Lincoln Nautilus and Nautilus Hybrid, we’re in a strong position to capitalize and grow as we move through 2024,” said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue. “And that’s before customers experience services like Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service – now totaling 250,000 U.S. experiences a month – and technologies like BlueCruise.”

The growth in hybrids helped Ford begin the year as America’s best-selling truck manufacturer, including pickups and vans. Maverick, with record Q1 sales, remains the No. 1 selling midsize pickup in America, outselling Toyota’s Tacoma. Nearly 60 percent of Maverick buyers are new to the Ford brand.

With Ford’s first sales of the new F-150 in March, F-Series begins the year as America’s best-selling truck with 152,943 sales. Super Duty sales in Q1 were up 23 percent from a year ago. Total Maverick sales for Q1 totaled 39,061 – up 82 percent over last year.

Ford brand SUVs posted an all-time best quarter with total sales of 216,997 – up 15 percent over last year. Ford SUVs were led by Explorer with 58,465 sales, making Explorer America’s best-selling three-row SUV. Escape sales were up 73 percent on sales of 36,595 SUVs. Bronco Sport had a solid gain of 6 percent on sales of 31,565 and Expedition sales gained 11 percent.

And at Lincoln, sales accelerated 31 percent to 24,894. The all-new Lincoln Nautilus began Q1 with total sales of 9,231 SUVs – up 68 percent over a year ago. This represents a new quarterly sales record since the nameplate went on sale in 2018. Sales of Lincoln’s Corsair increased 56 percent and Aviator was up 19 percent.

Strong Start for Ford Electric Vehicle Sales

Across Ford electric vehicles, sales started the year strong, up 86 percent.

Ford sold 20,223 EVs in Q1, making Ford America’s second best-selling EV brand behind Tesla for the quarter. Mustang Mach-E posted strong Q1 sales of 9,589 SUVs – up 77 percent over a year ago.

America’s best-selling electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, had sales of 7,743 trucks, up 80 percent.

The Ford E-Transit was America’s best-selling electric van on sales of 2,891 – up 148 percent over Q1 last year. It was the best-ever sales quarter for E-Transit since it went on sale in 2022.

Ford Pro Commercial Sales Success

On its 10-year anniversary in the U.S., Transit van sales totaled 39,890 – up 25 percent, making this a record start to the year for America’s No. 1 selling van.

Ford’s commercial vans have been a source of strength for 45 straight years and are continuing into this year with sales of 55,295 vans, up 19 percent in Q1.

SOURCE: Ford