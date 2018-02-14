Ford Focus RS bows out with just 50 examples of heritage edition for UK market

Ford has announced a limited run of 50 Heritage Edition Focus RS models, exclusive to the UK market, before production stops altogether on 6th April 2018.

Following the announcement of the “RS Red Edition” in December, just 50 RS Heritage Edition models will be produced in a unique “Tief Orange” (“Deep Orange”) body colour, marking 50 years of the Escort nameplate in the UK and commemorating the most iconic model of its line, the RS.

In addition to the Deep Orange exterior colour, the Heritage Edition features grey brake callipers behind black forged alloy wheels and the RS Edition’s trademark contrasting black door mirrors and rear spoiler. It also comes equipped with partial leather Recaro seats, privacy glass, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, power-fold door mirrors, cruise control with speed limiter and heated steering wheel.

All Focus RS Edition models features a front mechanical Quaife limited-slip differential (LSD), providing heightened dynamic sensation for performance driving enthusiasts. The Heritage Edition also gains the dealer-fitted FPM375 Mountune upgrade, increasing overboost power from 350PS to 375PS, and torque from 470Nm to 510Nm, thanks to a high-flow induction kit, uprated turbo re-circulating valve and calibration. The RS Heritage Edition will be priced at £39,895.

Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director, Ford of Britain, said: “The RS brand is hugely important to Ford and is recognised across the globe, however it has a special place in the hearts of UK Ford fans. This latest model is the best RS we’ve ever produced, so it seems a fitting tribute as we approach its 50th anniversary.”

The Focus RS Edition has been developed by Ford Performance engineers and evaluated at locations across the globe to enhance the traction and responsiveness using a Quaife LSD for the front axle.

The mechanical LSD limits engine torque delivered to a wheel that has reduced traction on the road surface, and redistributes torque to the wheel with more traction to counteract the wheelspin that can hamper acceleration and stability.

By controlling the torque delivered to each front wheel, the Focus RS Edition’s Quaife LSD enables drivers to exploit the power delivered by its 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine in high-performance driving situations even more, and integrates with Focus RS driving technologies delivered as standard, including:

Ford Performance All Wheel Drive, which varies the front-to-rear torque distribution to suit the current driving situation – monitoring inputs from vehicle sensors 100 times per second and sending a maximum of 70 per cent of the drive torque to the rear axle

Dynamic Torque Vectoring – which uses electronically-controlled clutch packs on the rear axle to send up to 100 per cent of the available torque to either rear wheel, and can switch drive from one side to the other in as little as 0.06sec

Torque Vectoring Control (TVC) – which automatically applies small amounts of brake force to limit wheelspin at the front axle

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.