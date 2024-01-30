FIT showcases multi-gig automotive ethernet cable and connector solutions at DesignCon 2024

10G multi-gigabit Automotive Ethernet link to be demonstrated over a 15-meter cable using Broadcom PHY technology

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (6088.HK) (“FIT”), a leading connective solution provider creating powerful connections for a better world, today announced the demonstration of its 10G multi-gigabit Automotive Ethernet cable and connector solutions at the DesignCon 2024 exhibition in Santa Clara, California from January 30th to February 1st.

FIT’s FoxNet GII Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet Connector and Cable will appear together with Broadcom’s 10G PHY Automotive Ethernet Evaluation Board. This demo will feature Broadcom’s BCM89890 multi-gigabit Automotive Ethernet PHY chip, connected with FIT’s 15-meter Foxnet GII Multi-Gig Cable, which includes 4 in-line connectors. This cable link supports the IEEE 802.3ch specification which is rated for 2.5, 5 and 10 Gbps for Automotive Ethernet applications and compliant with OPEN Alliance TC9 standard for Single Pair Ethernet (SPE). The IEEE 802.3ch specification also identifies a maximum length 15-meter cable assembly, with up to 4 in-line connectors.

FIT’s FoxNet GII connector and cable family includes (1) Single Port Configuration (as shown in the demo), (2) In-Line Connector Configuration (as shown in the demo), (3) 2×2 (4 port) Connector Configuration, and (4) 1×2 (2port) Connector Configuration. FIT will be conducting a live demonstration of its 10G multi-gigabit Automotive Ethernet link over a 15-meter cable assembly in the FIT Booth #619. This live demo will continuously monitor the bit error rate (BER) across the 15-meter cable length (with 4 in-lines), sending and receiving packets of data continuously.

Applications:

Domain Controller, Gateway (Zonal Architecture)

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

4D Radar

Lidar

High-resolution 4K Displays

Rear Seat Entertainment

4K Camera Systems

Intelligent Headlight

Protocols Supported:

100BASE-T1

1000BASE-T1

Multi-Gigabit (2.5, 5 and 10 Gbps ,IEEE 802.3ch)

Beyond 10 Gbps (IEEE 802.3cy)

PCIe (to be optimized), LVDS SerDes (FPD Link, GMSL, Motion Link, MIPI PHYs, HSMT)

SOURCE: Foxconn