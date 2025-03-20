Ficosa joins Nvidia AI Systems Inspection Lab to enhance advanced in-cabin monitoring solutions

Lab is entry point to NVIDIA Halos, the autonomous vehicle safety system announced at GTC

During the Nvidia GTC global AI conference, Ficosa, a global leader in vision, connectivity, and safety solutions for the automotive sector, announced it will work with the Nvidia AI Systems Inspection Lab in the inspection and verification of cutting-edge hardware, including high-performance cameras and radars which are integrated with the Nvidia DRIVE platform to enhance vehicle safety and user experience.

Ficosa’s in-cabin monitoring systems combine high-precision cameras with advanced radars, providing comprehensive monitoring of both the driver and passengers, as well as new functionalities for autonomous driving.

At GTC this week, Nvidia reinforced its commitment to autonomous vehicle (AV) safety by announcing Nvidia Halos, a suite of technologies for safe AV development from cloud to car. The AI Systems Inspection Lab is a key element of Halos.

“The future of the automotive industry relies on intelligent connectivity and enhanced safety through artificial intelligence. As an inaugural member of the Nvidia AI Systems Inspection Lab, we will be working at the forefront of automotive systems innovation and integrity”, said Josep Maria Forcadell, CTO of Ficosa. “We are pleased to be part of the Nvidia Halos ecosystem.”

SOURCE: Ficosa