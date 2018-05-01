FIAT brand announces new Blue Sky Edition for 2018 Fiat 500X models

The FIAT brand announced today the new 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition, further expanding customization options for the Italian-designed, fun-to-drive crossover.

Available on Fiat 500X Pop models with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Sky Edition further accentuates the ability for FIAT customers to show off their style and personality, while tackling all weather conditions and terrain.

“With all-wheel-drive confidence, best-in-class torque and room for five, the Fiat 500X is fun to drive and wrapped in iconic Italian design,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The new Blue Sky Edition offers yet another unique customization option for our Fiat 500X customers.”

2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition

The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition includes exterior features such as automatic headlamps, fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels – on front-wheel-drive models. In addition, premium touches include satin chrome mirror caps, door handles, body-side moldings, fog-lamp bezels, front and rear badges, tail lamp bezels and liftgate handle.

The interior features a blue-toned environment with unique blue-patterned cloth seats, blue instrument panel and a dual-pane powered sunroof.

The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Blue Sky Metallic, Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) and Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey).

The Blue Sky Edition package is available for $1,495 on front-wheel-drive models and $1,195 on all-wheel-drive models, which start at $19,995 and $23,890 U.S. MSRP, respectively, excluding destination.

The Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition will be arriving in FIAT studios this spring.

About the Fiat 500X

The 2018 Fiat 500X delivers the Italian design and engaging driving dynamics that are synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers an advanced all-wheel-drive system, functionality, and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features. The small crossover features two engine options, an available nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system with a disconnecting rear axle for improved fuel efficiency. Loaded with up to 70 advanced safety and security features, the Fiat 500X is available in three trim models and 12 exterior colors to offer the personalization options that FIAT vehicles are known for.

About FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine. In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

