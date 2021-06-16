FEV and global it powerhouse, Wipro, align to develop nextgen Software Defined Vehicles solutions

FEV, a leading global service provider in vehicle and powertrain development, and Wipro, a world leader in information technology, have formed a strategic partnership to develop and market class-leading solutions for next-generation Software Defined Vehicles (SDV)

FEV, a leading global service provider in vehicle and powertrain development, and Wipro, a world leader in information technology, have formed a strategic partnership to develop and market class-leading solutions for next-generation Software Defined Vehicles (SDV).

The intelligent vehicle of tomorrow is software-based, requiring highly potent systems to seamlessly process and manage terabytes of critical data in real time. With the satisfaction and safety of customers on the line, failure is not an option; and with this new alliance between two industry leaders, customers can be confident that the solutions they receive will not only be robust, but benchmark-setting and thoroughly vetted.

At the heart of the partnership is a newly formed innovation lab, which will be used to drive development in the formation of core automotive use-cases, integrated system features, scalable and service-oriented software_and E/E architecture – accounting for both global and localized market requirements. Engineered specifically with SDV needs in mind, functionality features such as wireless connectivity and cloud-based computing capabilities will be central development disciplines, as will considerations for accelerated industrialization of SDVs.

In addition, the two companies will leverage their indepth know-how to establish a profound software think-tank addressing the automotive industry’s need for serviced-oriented platforms for challenging state-of-the-art mobility features like e.g. automated driving solutions.

“Wipro is a leading global IT company, well known for innovative solutions in the areas cloud and data platforms, VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration), software development and IoT (Internet of Things). We believe that this collaboration will yield breakthrough solutions and innovative products for Software Defined Vehicles,” said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Global Vice President Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. “By leveraging our respective competencies, we expect to accelerate the product development activities and achieve a significant competitive advantage.”

Thomas Müller, CTO – Engineering and R&D at Wipro Limited, said: “We are excited to collaborate with FEV, one of the most respected names in automotive engineering globally with a wide range of domain and application know-how and profound SW skills, to jointly develop innovative solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. This is a significant step towards strengthening our position in the automotive domain and putting both companies at the forefront of these transformative and converging technologies.”

SOURCE: FEV