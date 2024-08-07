Fersa commits to growth with new production plants and redisigns its corporate identity

The Spanish multinational has initiated a strategic transformation in line with the goals set for the coming years. This transformation includes an expansion of its global capabilities and a process of corporate identity renewal

The Spanish multinational Fersa, specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance bearings and electromechanical components, has initiated a strategic transformation that involves a substantial expansion of its global capabilities and a renewal of its corporate identity, which will take place over the coming months.

With the arrival of Rafael Paniagua as the company’s new CEO last January, this transformation process began, with the objective of maintaining and enhancing the exponential growth that Fersa has experienced in recent years.

To achieve this, the company has invested in opening new production lines in China and India to meet the increasing demand it faces. Specifically, in Jiaxing, where Fersa already operates one of its six factories worldwide, a new manufacturing plant will start operations by the end of the year. This center will double the capacity of the current plant, bringing the complex to a total of 30,000 m² of capacity, including factory, offices, logistics warehouse, and R&D and quality laboratories.

The company’s COO, Pedro Pablo Andreu, commented that “the new plants in China and India are key to Fersa’s growth,” and assured that “these modern facilities will increase production capacity and help meet the growing demand from customers worldwide.”

New horizons, new corporate identity

Another notable result of this transformation is the integration of its main commercial brands under the corporate umbrella, continuing each brand’s focus on specific business sectors to offer a more personalized and specialized service from each commercial brand.

Therefore, to align its expanded group capabilities with the strategic direction the company intends to take, the group’s parent brand, Fersa, has merged with its three main commercial brands, Fersa Bearings, NKE Bearings, and PFI Bearings.

As a result, the Spanish brand Fersa Bearings will be known as Fersa and will head the group’s automotive division, specializing in bearing solutions for heavy vehicles. On the other hand, the American brand PFI Bearings will be renamed PFI Fersa and will also be part of the automotive division, specializing in high-performance bearing solutions for automotive and electric vehicles. Lastly, the Austrian NKE Bearings will be known as NKE Fersa and will focus its competencies on advanced bearing solutions for the industrial, wind, and railway sectors.

The new corporate identity will be progressively implemented in phases, starting in August 2024 with the update of Fersa’s digital presence. In the second phase, from September to December 2024, the image will be renewed in trade shows, commercial campaigns, branding campaigns, and communication. Finally, in 2025 and 2026, new updates will be introduced, such as product packaging.

“We are excited about this new stage for Fersa. This integration and image change will boost our efficiency and improve our services,” said the multinational’s CEO, Rafael Paniagua, who hopes to achieve an “even brighter future” for the company with these changes.

SOURCE: Fersa