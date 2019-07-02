FCA México reports 2019 June sales

In June, FCA México reported sales of 6,013 units.

“The Jeep® brand offers the best off-road capability, without compromising luxury, performance, comfort and safety, this is possible because of its sophisticated components and efficient and advanced engines,” said Bruno Cattori, President & CEO of FCA México. “Last month we reported a new record, Jeep Wrangler achieved its best semester sales ever. This vehicle is the most recognized around the world,” Cattori added.

Dodge

Dodge sold 2,473 units, a 5 percent sales improvement.

Dodge Attitude continued as sales leader of the brand, with 938 units. Dodge Charger recorded best sales ever. Dodge Journey sold 291 units.

Ram

Ram brand sold 1,836 units.

Ram Light Duty sales increased 32 percent versus June 2018. Ram 4000 sales improved 2 percent compared to June 2018. Ram 700 sold 603 units.

Jeep

Jeep sold 1,045 units.

Jeep Wrangler sales rose 43 percent versus June 2018, achieving best semester sales ever. Jeep Grand Cherokee sold 226 units. Jeep Renegade sold 204 units.

FIAT

FIAT sold 597 units.

Fiat Palio Adventure sales rose 20 percent versus June 2018.

Fiat Mobi and Fiat UNO sold 264 and 226 units, respectively.

Chrysler

Chrysler sold 42 units, showing a 17 percent increase compared to prior year.

Chrysler Pacifica sales rose 20 percent compared to June 2018.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo reported sales of 20 units.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio sales improved versus 2018.

