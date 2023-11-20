Extra wheelbases and cab variants for DAF XD with PX-7

Specially designed for transport of large volume and lightweight goods

To perfectly tune the DAF XD to the individual tasks and requirements of operators, the XD with 6.7 litre PACCAR PX-7 engine is now available with wheelbases of up to 6.9 metres and a full suite of cabs, including the Sleeper Cab and Sleeper High Cab. The PX-7-powered ‘International Truck of the Year 2023’ comes as a 4×2 rigid. 6×2 chassis variants will follow later.

Thanks to its class-leading active and passive safety features, unparalleled direct and indirect vision and excellent driver comfort, the DAF XD is the ultimate 19-ton-plus distribution truck. It can be equipped with the fuel efficient PACCAR MX-11 engine (220 kW/300 hp up to 330 kW/450 hp) and – for up to 19 tons applications – the economical 6.7 litre PACCAR PX-7 driveline. The latter is another 600 kg lower in weight and offers outputs of 167kW/230hp up to 227kW/310hp.

Spacious and comfortable cabs

Next to the already available spacious Day Cab, DAF has now added the Sleeper Cab and Sleeper High Cab to the XD PX-7 programme. Both cabs offer even more driving comfort and living space for the driver and make multi-day distribution routes possible. The 70 centimetre wide bunk features the ultra-comfortable thick mattress from the DAF XF.

Outstanding driver position

All XD cabs offer superior accessibility and outstanding adjustment ranges for the seat and steering wheel, guaranteeing the best driver position in the segment. Ride and handling benefit from optimal design of the chassis front end, cab suspension and rear axle suspension.

Extra-long wheelbases

Further adding to driver comfort are the new extra-long wheelbases. With lengths of up to 6.9 metres, these are especially ideal for applications focused on the distribution (conditioned or otherwise) of voluminous yet relatively lightweight goods to supermarkets and retail outlets.

SOURCE: DAF