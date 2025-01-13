Euro NCAP boosts capacity with approval of Dekra and Transpolis test centres

Euro NCAP is pleased to announce that Dekra and Transpolis have been accredited for Euro NCAP active safety testing, formally joining its network of approved testing facilities around Europe

Euro NCAP is pleased to announce that Dekra and Transpolis have been accredited for Euro NCAP active safety testing, formally joining its network of approved testing facilities around Europe. These facilities will build on existing expertise to successfully deliver consumer testing of passenger cars, vans, and trucks.

Dekra, operating from its advanced Technology Center at Lausitzring near Dresden in Germany , and Transpolis, located in the Lyon region of France, bring extensive know-how and experience to Euro NCAP. Dekra, with its long-established history in testing and validating automotive components and vehicles, offers state-of-the-art facilities, including test tracks capable of accommodating the high-speed requirements for heavy vehicle testing. Transpolis – with its strong expertise in road safety including infrastructures, passengers, and vehicles – began vehicle testing activities in 2018 with a brand new facility and since 2024, has been making an important contribution to testing in Euro NCAP’s heavy truck rating scheme.

These laboratories are particularly valuable for Euro NCAP’s growing heavy truck safety programme, addressing the increasing demand for rigorous testing in this sector. Dekra and Transpolis join Euro NCAP’s network of 11 other accredited testing centres spread across Europe, enhancing its ability to deliver independent, high-quality, and reliable assessments across all vehicle categories.

It is with great pleasure that we welcome Transpolis and Dekra to Euro NCAP’s trusted network of safety assessment laboratories. Both have showcased outstanding dedication to advancing vehicle safety across a variety of categories. Their top-tier facilities and expertise will be instrumental as Euro NCAP expands its programme and addresses the evolving challenges of vehicle safety. — Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

Transpolis is proud to contribute to the ongoing improvement of vehicle safety standards and to be part of Euro NCAP’s efforts that are driving towards achieving Vision Zero. — Xavier Benoit, Chairman Transpolis

Dekra, with its 100-year-long tradition of promoting vehicle safety, is determined to continue its mission as an active participant of Euro NCAP’s network of laboratories. We are confident that our facilities and expertise will play a crucial role in meeting the increasing demands of vehicle safety testing and innovation. — Guido Kutschera, Executive Vice President Dekra Group, Head of Germany-Switzerland-Austria Region

SOIRCE: Euro NCAP