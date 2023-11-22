Euro NCAP and ANCAP renew close ties with signature of MOU in Australia

Today, Euro NCAP and ANCAP sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will cement the strong ties already in place between the two regional safety organisations and pave the way for closer collaboration in the future.

Today, Euro NCAP and ANCAP sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will cement the strong ties already in place between the two regional safety organisations and pave the way for closer collaboration in the future. Euro NCAP’s President and senior management team including Niels Ebbe Jacobsen, President; Michiel vanRatingen, Secretary-General; Aled Williams, Programme Director, and Richard Schram, Technical Director are in Australia from 20 to 24 November 2023 to mark ANCAP’s 30th Anniversary.

Euro NCAP and ANCAP first signed an MOU back in 1999 to assist with the alignment of test protocols and results, this new MOU signals the continued strength of Euro NCAP’s and ANCAP’s shared mission and future ambitions. The new MOU has been prepared to reflect the evolution of ANCAP and Euro NCAP over the past three decades as well as the technological advancements made in vehicle safety and changing regulatory and environmental objectives. The Boards of Euro NCAP and of ANCAP have both agreed to maintain alignment going forward.

“It is my honour to be in Australia today to sign this MOU between Euro NCAP and ANCAP that is a strong reminder of the importance of the relationship that these two organisations have forged so far. This collaboration is a strong alliance that has further inspired global safety standards and, it is important that we continue to push forward this shared mission in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and beyond. Looking forward, this MOU will assist us in meeting the challenges of technological advancements as well as enable us to work together more efficiently to meet the demands of our consumers. I congratulate ANCAP on reaching the important milestone of their 30th Anniversary, which underscores their long history and commitment to safety. May this relationship long continue!” – Niels Ebbe Jacobsen, Euro NCAP President

“Euro NCAP and ANCAP first entered an MOU with Euro NCAP back in 1999, and since then, ANCAP’s ability to influence vehicle safety specification and encourage vehicle manufacturers to improve the level of passive and active safety provided in new cars sold in Australia and New Zealand has been assisted significantly. Our relationship over the decades has remained very strong, and I am pleased to be able further cement this collaboration through the updating of this MOU today. The MOU underscores our shared commitment – our shared mission – to improve the safety of new vehicles for consumers and fleet operators now and into the future.” – Andy Cornish, ANCAP Chair

The 2023 MOU was signed by Euro NCAP President, Niels Ebbe Jacobsen and ANCAP Chair, Andy Cornish, during the 30th Anniversary Commemorative event at Crashlab, Sydney on Wednesday 22 November 2023.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP