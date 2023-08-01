Establishment of EVolity Corporation: A company providing fleet management services for commercial electric vehicles

EVolity will offer opportunities for trial operations to businesses considering adopting commercial EVs. Trial operations will facilitate these businesses in establishing a specific understanding of the impact on operations which would result from the adoption of EVs by allowing them to identify issues requiring resolution and providing them with smart charging systems and batteries. For businesses which already operate commercial EVs, EVolity will create an environment for centralized management of multiple charging stations and battery conditions, which will facilitate the seamless deployment of EVs. EVolity aims to contribute to the streamlining of operations by delivering a digital management system that supports multi-brand vehicles and chargers. Additionally, EVolity will collaborate with partner companies to provide comprehensive support, including assistance with EV vehicle selection and charging infrastructure. The provided systems will also take into account integration with the existing systems of customers, to facilitate operations and energy use management.

EVolity aims to establish a circular economy model, allowing for the future secondary use of EVs and on-board batteries, by drawing on Marubeni’s expertise and business network in the mobility and EV sector, as well as Panasonic HD’s knowledge and technologies in battery and related fields. EVolity seeks to contribute to environmentally friendly business practices and enhance corporate value by offering comprehensive support for the transition by businesses to utilizing EVs.