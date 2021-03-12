Enel X’s sustainable energy solutions “Gold-Accredited” by CDP

Enel X, the Enel Group company dedicated to advanced energy services and products, today announced that it has joined the non-profit charity CDP – Disclose Insight Action (“CDP”) as a Gold Accredited Renewable Energy Solutions Provider. The partnership agreement signed by the two players aims at enhancing companies’ access to renewable energy solutions. As a CDP Gold Accredited Solutions Provider, Enel X is set to enhance its reach of companies to which it can supply advisory services on sustainable energy solutions.

“This partnership emphasizes our respective roles in the pursuit of a thriving and sustainable economy, within the framework of the global fight against climate change,” said Francesco Venturini, Enel X CEO. “We need effective partnerships of this kind if we want to advance decarbonization: we will focus all our efforts jointly with CDP in growing opportunities for businesses to enhance the sustainability credentials of their operations on the road to building a cleaner community for all.”

Enel X can count on specialized teams of engineers and advisors who can help companies plan custom-fit sustainable energy roadmaps that perfectly blend in with the corporate design of the specific business. From strategy and implementation, all the way up to optimization, Enel X offers its clients services that include advisory on power purchase agreements (PPAs), renewable energy strategy, carbon road mapping, carbon accounting and stakeholder engagement. This way, Enel X helps companies integrate more sustainable behaviors into their corporate strategy, achieve favorable economics, and strengthen the positive statement of their brand in the eyes of increasingly environmentally conscious consumers.

The partnership holds outstanding promise for a thriving and sustainable economy. CDP, a global non-profit and pioneering environmental data disclosure organization, has welcomed Enel X among its network of gold partners considering the shared mission to support businesses in reducing their carbon footprint. Enel X will apply its energy expertise and encourage companies to manage their environmental impact more prudently, consciously and in a smarter way by outsourcing Enel X’s innovative and sustainable solutions.

Enel X will be of high value to the partnership as it is a leading player in sustainable energy solutions, helping customers secure around 2,800 MW of PPAs over the last three years and 60,000,000 MWh of renewable energy over the past 16 years globally through its in-house Energy Exchange platform. This platform helps market participants in buying and selling energy commodities, in a faster and more efficient way, by digitizing transactions (https://www.enelx.com/en/smart-business/digital-solutions/energy-exchange).

“We are delighted to welcome Enel X as a Gold Renewable Energy Partner to CDP. This partnership will bring highly valued expertise to the many thousands of companies using CDP to disclose, and support them to accelerate their use of renewable energy, which is critical for speeding up the transition to a net-zero emissions, 1.5 °C-aligned economy. We are confident that Enel X’s capabilities can support companies to implement more ambitious renewable strategies,” said Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships CDP.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. The organization works with 590 investors with assets of 110 trillion US dollars, leveraging investor and buyer power in order to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020, in addition to 940 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD[1]-aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.

Together, Enel X and CDP will promote transparency in environmental performance data alongside the implementation of measures that are expected to prompt a more sustainable use of energy along the entire supply chain.

