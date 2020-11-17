Elektrobit supports BlackBerry QNX Software for building high-performance computing-based vehicle architectures

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced that EB corbos AdaptiveCore 2 software now supports the BlackBerry QNX Software Development Platform 7.1® for building high-performance computing (HPC)-based automotive architectures. Together, EB’s best-in-class implementation of the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform and BlackBerry QNX ISO 26262 ASIL D certified OS and Hypervisor technology give automakers and Tier 1 suppliers a complete, pre-integrated foundation for developing secure vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) with the highest levels of safety. Both products are available now.

This extension of the two companies’ longstanding partnership is designed to make it easier for automakers and Tier 1s to develop advanced features and functions related to automated driving, reducing overall time to market. EB corbos AdaptiveCore 2 software and the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS seamlessly integrate to provide an architectural base that meets the highest standards of automotive safety.

EB corbos AdaptiveCore 2 is the basic software for running Adaptive AUTOSAR. Designed as safety element out of context (SEooC), it is the core technology for creating safe, secure, flexible, updatable and high-performance ECUs. It provides a holistic software framework according to the Adaptive AUTOSAR standard.

“EB and BlackBerry QNX have a long history as collaborators and innovators in embedded automotive software,” said Christoph Herzog, head of portfolio and product management at Elektrobit. “With this latest partnership, we are bringing together the QNX OS and Elektrobit’s AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform to facilitate and accelerate automakers’ abilities to bring HPC projects to production.”

“Together, BlackBerry QNX and Elektrobit have a proven production program track record in automotive,” said Grant Courville, vice-president of product management and strategy at BlackBerry QNX. “The combination of QNX OS for Safety and EB corbos AdaptiveCore builds on that success to meet the current and future needs of the automotive industry.”

As the leader in safe, secure, and reliable software for critical embedded systems, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 175 million vehicles on the road including in advanced driver assistance (ADAS), digital instrument clusters and cockpits, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems.

