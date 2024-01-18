dSPACE strengthens presence in Sweden

Effective immediately, dSPACE will be directly represented in Sweden by its own sales company under the name dSPACE Nordic AB

Effective immediately, dSPACE will be directly represented in Sweden by its own sales company under the name dSPACE Nordic AB. The company, which is based in Stockholm and has another branch in Gothenburg, is taking on the business, employees and offices of the long-time dSPACE distributor Fengco.

Sweden is an important European automotive market with globally active automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers and numerous innovative suppliers. “With the new company, we are moving closer to our customers in Sweden and are now directly supporting the development of increasingly complex electric, self-driving and software-defined vehicles with our expertise in simulation and validation,” said Dr. Carsten Hoff, CEO of the dSPACE Group.

dSPACE attaches great importance to continuity in the continuation and further development of the business in Sweden: Bengt Eriksson, one of the founders and current Managing Director of Fengco, will continue to lead dSPACE Nordic AB as Managing Director.

Fengco was founded in 1998 and has been the exclusive distributor for dSPACE solutions in Sweden ever since. Increasingly complex customer requirements now require direct support from a local dSPACE subsidiary in order to be able to provide local and globally applicable solutions quickly. In addition, dSPACE Nordic AB will cooperate even more closely with the dSPACE experts in Germany to provide services such as engineering, training and support.

“Building on the success of the last decades, I look forward together with the team to continue our journey as part of the dSPACE family,” said Bengt Eriksson.

With the foundation of dSPACE Sweden, the company continues its internationalization. For best support, fast response times and maximum customer proximity, dSPACE is represented around the globe with more than 2,500 employees.

SOURCE: dSPACE