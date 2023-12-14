dSPACE and Argus Cyber Security join forces to introduce new cyber security test automation capabilities, shaping the next generation of automotive software development

Through technology partnership, dSPACE adds Argus' world-class cyber security fuzz testing capabilities to its HIL simulation and validation platforms

dSPACE, one of the world’s leading providers of solutions for simulation and validation, and Argus Cyber Security, a world leader in automotive cyber security, today announced a technology partnership aimed at streamlining the development and compliance of automotive embedded systems.

Through this partnership, the companies enable early-stage (shift left) cyber security testing. By integrating the Argus automation tool – Argus Fuzzing – with dSPACE’s SCALEXIO Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) systems, dSPACE can now offer vehicle manufacturers and suppliers a continuous integration, delivery, and testing (CI/CD/CT) toolchain enhanced with cutting-edge cyber security testing capabilities from Argus.

As automotive systems grow in complexity, developers need to perform cyber security testing early and often to reduce the risks and costs of late-stage vulnerability discoveries. Accordingly, vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are looking to incorporate cyber security testing in their CI/CD/CT pipelines and related workflows. This shift left approach enables developers to increase product quality through more frequent tests, while shortening time-to-market by allowing for faster and cost-effective fixes. This trend accompanies the increased need for cyber security testing across the industry as a result of new regulations such as WP.29-UNR 155, ISO/SAE 21434 and the focus on software-defined vehicles.

“The partnership with Argus enables our customers to perform cybersecurity testing on our test platforms which have already been established for functional testing for many years. As the challenges in automotive cybersecurity continue to grow, mature test procedures become more important. Performing cybersecurity tests using our fully automated HIL systems, which are already highly integrated into our customers’ processes, is a reasonable next step. That is why we are excited to partner with a strong and experienced cybersecurity service provider such as Argus”, said Dr. Herbert Schütte, Executive Vice President Real-Time Test & Development Solutions.

The partnership enables dSPACE customers to accelerate development timelines and reduce testing personnel by combining cybersecurity testing with network, sensor, and fault simulations. Leveraging Argus’ expertise gained through decades of cyber security research allows automotive manufacturers and suppliers to conduct cyber security testing more efficiently and scalable.

“Our partnership with dSPACE leverages the respective strengths and know-how of each company to set a new industry standard for cyber security testing,” said Ran Ish-Shalom, VP Strategy and Product at Argus Cyber Security. “The integrated solution elevates the cost-effectiveness and scale at which automotive cyber security testing can be conducted, helping the industry deliver on the promise of cyber-secure automotive systems in an increasingly connected world.”

SOURCE: dSPACE