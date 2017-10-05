DS Automobiles extend the availability of the UK’s first contactless payment car key, powered by bPay

DS Automobiles is extending the availability of the integrated contactless payment car key, powered by bPay for all customers that order the new DS 3 Connected Chic model, indefinitely. The integrated Contactless payment car key is an automotive first as a 2-in-1 device which includes a bPay payment chip, which harnesses Radio-Frequency IDentification (RFID) technology, to turn the DS 3 remote car key into a convenient and secure payment device. Watch the contactless payment DS key in action here:-DS Automobiles launches the UK’s first contactless payment car key, powered by bPay

All customers who purchase DS 3 Connected Chic model will receive the integrated Contactless car key, allowing them to make safe and fast purchases up to the eligible spending limit of £30 per item at more than 490,000 locations across the UK. Customers will also be able to track their spending, top up their balance, and take control to block or cancel the contactless payment element using the dedicated bPay app available on iPhone or Android devices.

Mark Blundell, UK Marketing Director at DS Automobiles UK said; “The response to the integrated DS contactless payment car key, an automotive first, has certainly caught our network’s and the public’s attention, so we’re delighted to be able to extend its continued availability. At DS we like to credibly complement our customer’s active lifestyles, where staying connected and being able to easily interact with the world is key. The DS contactless payment car key is an additional feature that compliments perfectly the strong technology message with the DS 3 Connected Chic model and we’re delighted to now confirm extending of this feature.”

DS 3 Connected Chic is the new well-equipped trim level model, offering an attractive and compelling mix of stylish design and modern technological features. DS 3 is a stylish design, with highlights that include17-inch black diamond-cut ‘Aphrodite’ alloy wheels, automatic air-conditioning and eMyWay satellite navigation. In addition, drivers can easily stay connected due to the mirror screen technology with Mirror Link® and Apple CarPlay™ which replicates the driver’s smartphone screen onto the 7-inch colour touchscreen in the centre console. Overall, DS 3 Connected Chic represents outstanding value for discerning customers given its significant specification advantage over the DS 3 Chic for a relatively small increase in monthly payment.

DS 3 Connected Chic models start from £15,775 OTR with the PureTech 82 manual version available from £199/month with a 3-year warranty, DS roadside assistance, and contactless payment key. For more information on DS 3 Connected Chic, visit the DS Website http://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/ds-models/ds-3/design/ds-3-connected-chic

