Driving the future – Hyundai Ioniq Electric is professional driver’s ‘Green Car of the Year’

A group of private hire and chauffeur businesses has named the Hyundai IONIQ Electric as the ‘Green Car of the Year’ in the 2017 Professional Driver Car of the Year Awards.

The magazine’s awards are judged with the help of a 100-strong panel of industry operators, experienced chauffeurs and carefully-chosen editors, who rank more than 60 candidate vehicles following comprehensive real-world testing.

Mark Bursa, editor of Professional Driver, said: “The taxi industry is under pressure to introduce cleaner vehicles, and Hyundai has all bases covered with hybrid, PHEV and electric versions of IONIQ. The electric version was the one that impressed our judges the most – it’s comfortable and smooth, and it certainly offers enough range for an urban driver to complete his shift before recharging is required.”

The Hyundai IONIQ is unique in offering the choice of hybrid, fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains within one body type. The capabilities of the zero-emission IONIQ Electric are perfect for those focused on reducing their carbon footprint and tax rates. It is best-in-class for service, maintenance and repair costs, while BIK contributions for company car users starts from £530 per year – just £44.17 per month. The range of 174 miles beats the segment competitors, and recharging to 80% battery capacity takes just 33 minutes.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor UK, said, “Our fleet team was committed to making IONIQ as competitive as possible for business users, and this award is welcome recognition of their success. IONIQ’s choice of three electrified powertrains is a world first, and we’re incredibly proud to see it rewarded by such an experienced group of professional drivers, operators and industry experts.”

The innovative use of ecologically sensitive materials in IONIQ’s cabin adds to its green credentials for environmentally-conscious fleets and drivers. Recycled plastic is combined with powdered wood and volcanic stone for the interior door covers, providing the same quality appearance as conventional oil-based plastics.

Hyundai has enhanced its fleet offering substantially in recent years, with product innovations, process improvements, and a high level of customer service central to its success. The latest award is the company’s seventh fleet industry accolade for 2017.

