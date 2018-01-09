Dow Automotive Systems Named a 2018 PACE Award Finalist

New technology from Dow Automotive Systems that enables the processing speed and recyclability needed to utilize carbon fiber composites in mass production has been selected as a 2018 Automotive News PACE Award finalist. Offering zero tack and rapid transfer advantages, VORAFUSE™ P6300 epoxy intermediates enable state-of-the-art compression molding of carbon fiber prepreg.

“One of the biggest challenges with implementing carbon fiber reinforced composites as a lightweight solution for transportation manufacturing is to make them effective in high-volume production scenarios,” said Dave Bank, R&D Fellow, Dow Automotive Systems. “Working closely with customers and other partners, we have proven the capabilities of VORAFUSE and are optimistic that this solution will work across the industry.”

The PACE Awards recognize game-changing supplier innovations that have entered the market and are delivering measurable customer benefits. The program is now in its 24th year. Finalists include a total of 33 innovations from 27 component and technology suppliers around the world. Winners will be announced April 9.

About Dow Automotive Systems

Dow Automotive Systems is a leading global provider of collaborative solutions and advanced materials for original equipment manufacturers, tier suppliers, aftermarket customers and commercial transportation manufacturers. Our materials focus includes structural, elastic and rubber-to-substrate adhesive solutions; polyurethane foams and acoustical management solutions; films; fluids; and innovative composite technologies. Offices and application development centers are located around the world to ensure regionalized technical, engineering and commercial support for customers and industry groups. For additional information, visit dow.com/en-us/transportation.

About DowDuPont Materials Science Division

DowDuPont Materials Science, a business division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. The division has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. DowDuPont Materials Science’s market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. DowDuPont intends to separate the Materials Science Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com.

