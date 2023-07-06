Dott arrives in the French Alps

Resorts of Tignes and Val d’Isère to offer shared e-scooters and e-bikes this summer

Dott, the responsible micromobility operator, is expanding its summer service in the French Alps to include the resort of Val d’Isère for the first time, as well as re-launching in Tignes for the third year.

Until the snow returns to the mountains, Dott will offer efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly travel in the two popular mountain destinations.

Last year, over 30,000 trips were made on Dott’s vehicles in under four months, an increase of 17% on the previous year. Residents and summer holiday makers will benefit from effortless and sustainable travel, supporting Tignes’ commitment to becoming a greener and more responsible resort.

Val d’Isère has been committed to low carbon transport for several years, and has partnered with Dott to provide green transport across the resort this summer.

Bringing e-bikes to the mountains

Tignes, a regular stage of the Tour de France, will offer shared e-bikes as well as the shared e-scooters which have been offered previously. Both vehicles will be accessible through the Dott app.

Christophe Lavaut, Managing Director, Val d’Isère Tourisme, said: “Green mobility in the resort is part of our plans to improve the experience for our visitors, helping them rediscover the mountains this summer from a new perspective as they travel in the open air”.

Frédéric Porte, Managing Director, Tignes Développement, said: “This partnership with Dott reinforces our commitment to sustainable transport and customer service. The new offer with bikes as well as scooters responds to demand from residents and holiday makers, who want to protect the environment and stay close to nature.”

Manon Pagniez, General Manager France, Dott, said: “For the third year in Tignes, and the first in Val d’Isère, we are offering a more sustainable way of getting around the mountains, helping to reduce emissions and creating cleaner air in these resorts. We encourage visitors and locals to leave their cars while on holiday, creating a more pleasant environment in the mountains.”

