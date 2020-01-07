DENSO works with Qualcomm to develop next-generation cockpit systems

DENSO Corporation and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the companies’ joint efforts in developing next-generation cockpit systems.

In recent years, the amount of information provided by a vehicle to the driver has increased due to advanced driver assistance functions using cameras and sensors, as well as various entertainment functions. With these opportunities for vehicle-driver communication, human-machine interfaces (HMI*1) play a key role in providing updates to drivers swiftly, effectively and safely, and in a way that does not cause distraction. In doing so, these interfaces must account for the driving situation around the vehicle and the driver’s status to ensure the most important information is communicated at precisely the right time. It is a process made possible by multiple HMI products working simultaneously, such as the instrument cluster, in-vehicle multimedia, and head-up display*2.

To enhance this critical information exchange, DENSO aims to develop next-generation integrated cockpit systems harnessing Qualcomm Technologies’ information and communication technologies, including cutting-edge semiconductors and software solutions developed for smartphones and DENSO’s expertise in in-vehicle requirements, functional safety, quality, and security technologies for HMI products.

SOURCE: DENSO