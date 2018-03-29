Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > DENSO to integrate the management of two subsidiaries that manufacture parts

DENSO to integrate the management of two subsidiaries that manufacture parts

March 29, 2018

DENSO Corporation today announced that on July 1, 2018 it will integrate the management of two DENSO Group companies: DENSO PREAS Corporation and DENSO KIKO Co., Ltd., both of which manufacture metal press-worked parts.

The business environment will tremendously change in the future with the advancement of the electrification of automobiles and automated driving. Therefore, it will become even more necessary to develop press-worked parts required for new technologies and to begin local production in overseas regions where the market is expected to grow. To develop more competitive press-worked parts, DENSO reached the conclusion that the aforementioned companies of the DENSO Group, each of which has excellent manufacturing assets, must be integrated to form a core press working company while further strengthening collaboration with DENSO, which is proud of its high-accuracy molds.

The integrated company will enhance mass production technologies and manufacturing capabilities through closer collaboration with respective sections of DENSO and make a contribution to realizing an environmentally friendly, safe, and comfortable mobility through press-worked parts that support electrified systems and automated driving systems.

Profile of integrated company

1. Name DENSO PRESS TECH INC.
2. Location 11-16 Genzau, Hagi-cho, Toyokawa, Aichi, Japan (current location of head office of DENSO PREAS)
3. Establishment July 2018
4. Capital 192.50 million yen
5. Ownership 100% owned by DENSO
6. Employees Approx. 380 (at the time of establishment)
7. Business description Manufacture and sale of press-worked parts for automobiles

[Reference]

Profile of DENSO PREAS

1. Name DENSO PREAS Corporation
2. Location 11-16 Genzau, Hagi-cho, Toyokawa, Aichi, Japan
3. President Shoichhi Takenouchi
4. Establishment May 1953
5. Capital 32.50 million yen
6. Ownership 100% owned by DENSO
7. Employees 194 (as of April 2017)
8. Business description Manufacture and sale of press-worked parts for automobiles

Profile of DENSO KIKO

1. Name DENSO KIKO Co., Ltd.
2. Location 5-1-5 Shinden-cho, Takahama, Aichi, Japan
3. President Takeo Higuchi
4. Establishment March 1973
5. Capital 160.00 million yen
6. Ownership 100% owned by DENSO
7. Employees 211 (as of October 2017)
8. Business description Production of prototypes and mass-produced parts, including parts for automobiles, and fabrication and installation of conveyance equipment and jigs
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018