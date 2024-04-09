Daimler Truck with expected normalized unit sales in Q1

Daimler Truck: 108,911 Group unit sales in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: 125,172 units)

Daimler Truck has sold 108,911 trucks and buses in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease in line with the expected normalization of the markets compared to the prior year’s first quarter (Q1 2023: 125,172). The segment Trucks North America has sold 46,220 units (Q1 2023: 48,891). Mercedes-Benz achieved 31,885 unit sales, a slight decrease of 8% compared to Q1 2023 (34,492). The segment Trucks Asia, mainly affected by weak Asian markets, reported 28,457 sold units (Q1 2023: 40,210). Daimler Buses increased its unit sales by 1% to 5,604 units (Q1 2023: 5,570). Sales of battery-electric vehicles significantly increased by 183% to 813 vehicles (Q1 2023: 287).

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck, comments: “The unit sales in Q1 2024 are reflecting the expected normalization of global truck markets, and a weak environment in key markets in Asia. Unit sales in our core markets for heavy-duty trucks in Europe and North America are on a solid level completely as expected. Daimler Buses is continuing its positive development and further increased its unit sales. We keep the momentum on our road to sustainable transportation and have almost tripled the deliveries of zero-emission vehicles compared to Q1 2023.”

For the individual segments as well as the Daimler Truck Group as a whole, the unit sales for the first quarter of 2024 are as follows:

Unit Sales Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Change Trucks North America 46,220 48,891 -5% Mercedes-Benz 31,885 34,492 -8% Trucks Asia 28,457 40,210 -29% Daimler Buses 5,604 5,570 +1% Daimler Truck Group* 108,911 125,172 -13% thereof battery-electric vehicles 813 287 +183%

*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.

At its Q1 disclosure on May 3rd, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the first quarter at Group and segment level.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck