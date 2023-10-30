Daimler Truck North America starts series production of battery electric Freightliner eM2

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) is starting Freightliner eM2 series production at its manufacturing plant in Portland (Oregon, USA)

Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”) announces the start of production of the Freightliner eM2 at their subsidiary Daimler Truck North America LLC (“DTNA”). The battery electric medium-duty truck is designed for pick-up and delivery applications and represents one of now ten battery electric vehicles from Daimler Truck in series production worldwide.

“The start of production for this versatile truck marks another important milestone on our journey to a zero-emissions product line”, said Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility at DTNA. “The feedback we’ve received reinforces our confidence that the Freightliner eM2 will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations. Our partners and dealers are looking forward to introducing the Freightliner eM2 to their customers, and we are excited to see it in use by customers and fleets.”

The Freightliner eM2 is being manufactured at DTNA’s truck manufacturing plant in Portland, Oregon. The first production units in the U.S. will be delivered to Ferguson, Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc., Penske Truck Leasing, PITT OHIO, Ryder System, Inc., TITAN Freight Systems and Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing. In Canada, the first units will go to Brossard Leasing and Day & Ross.

The eM2 is built on the well-established Freightliner M2 106 Plus platform and follows the introduction of the battery electric Freightliner eCascadia in 2022, thereby extending CO 2 -neutral transportation to the medium-duty segment. Currently, DTNA holds a leadership position with the eCascadia in the Class 8 market, based on available Polk data service registration data from the beginning of the year up until September 2023.

The eM2 features a proprietary, fully integrated, battery electric Detroit ePowertrain. Its streamlined design places electric motors and a 2-speed transmission directly on the drive axles, resulting in minimized energy cost per mile. The driving range varies based on the two available battery capacity options for the eM2. The class 6 single-motor model provides up to 190 continuous horsepower, a 194 kWh battery, and a typical range of 180 miles (290 kilometers) on a single charge. In contrast, the class 7 dual-motor variant offers up to 255 continuous horsepower, supported by a 291 kWh battery, providing a typical range of 250 miles (400 kilometers) on a single charge.

Thanks to its proprietary battery side impact protection and the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems, the eM2 upholds Daimler Trucks’s high safety standards. Standard safety features now include Active Brake Assist 5 (ABA5), Tailgate Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) down to 0 mph, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent High-Beams, Automatic Wipers/Headlamps, and Side Guard Assist. The eM2 is further enhanced by Detroit Connect, a state-of-the-art connected vehicle solution that facilitates real-time monitoring of battery health, charging status, and energy usage. This connectivity enables efficient route planning, energy optimization, and post-trip data analysis to improve overall energy efficiency.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck