Daimler acquires dynamic ridesharing pioneer Flinc

Daimler Mobility Services has announced the full acquisition of the Darmstadt-based flinc GmbH. flinc is the leading provider of door-to-door ridesharing for short- and medium-haul routes. The start-up launched the flinc platform for short-distance carpooling in 2011. Today, around half a million customers are registered with the platform. As the first ridesharing solution, flinc was integrated into free floating carsharing platforms, local public transport apps and app-based navigation systems. Many renowned companies use flinc’s corporate ridesharing solution to secure and improve employee mobility.

Jörg Lamparter, Head of Mobility Services: “Transport options are just as varied as the mobility demands of our customers. Whether flexible carsharing, ride-hailing or door-to-door ridesharing, with our mobility services, we are able to provide the ideal solution. With flinc, we are taking on an extremely well-coordinated team that brings valuable experience in the field of short-distance ridesharing.”

Daimler Mobility Services includes various mobility services, such as car2go, moovel and mytaxi: with the free floating carsharing company car2go, which launched in 2008, customers have the option of renting a car at any time to drive themselves from A to B. mytaxi is a market leader amongst the taxi hailing apps in Europe. The mobility platform moovel offers on-demand access to various mobility offers, including booking and payment. Furthermore, Daimler is involved in the Blacklane, Careem, FlixBus, Turo and Via companies. A total of 15 million customers are registered with the various Daimler mobility services in over 100 cities in Europe, North America and China.

flinc organizes short journeys dynamically and from door to door

Lab1886 actively supports Daimler’s transition from being an automobile manufacturer to a mobility services provider. Susanne Hahn, responsible for the innovation machinery Lab1886, states: “We always ask ourselves two questions when we start new projects: Shall we develop the business model in our incubator ourselves? Or is there already a suitable solution available in the market? The start-up flinc is the ideal accelerator for ridesharing solutions – and we are determined to work on it together.”

flinc GmbH will continue to operate independently. The founders Dr. Klaus Dibbern, Michael Hübl and Benjamin Kirschner will remain in the leadership team. As a pioneer in the provision of real-time ridesharing (“dynamic ridesharing”), the company has pushed ahead numerous innovations. flinc GmbH was founded in 2010 with the vision of creating new mobility options and distinguishes itself in the areas of business development, business intelligence and software development. In contrast to traditional carpooling providers, the multi-award-winning flinc platform organizes short journeys dynamically and door-to-door.

