Continental takes on co-chair of Tire Industry Project

The Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a global CEO-led initiative of leading tire manufacturers in the context of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

Continental has taken on the role of fourth co-chair of the Tire Industry Project (TIP). With this step, the tire manufacturer is further emphasizing its comprehensive commitment to sustainability. Continental will contribute resources and its long-term expertise in the areas of end-of-life tires, sustainability assessment methods, and sustainable materials.

“Continental pursues ambitious sustainability goals. But we also know that some overarching challenges can only be solved together. To do so, we increasingly need to set up overarching projects, pool specialist knowledge from all disciplines, and take on responsibility jointly,” says Christian Kötz, Head of the Tires Group Sector and member of the Executive Board of Continental AG. “As a founding member, we have been closely involved with the Tire Industry Project right from the start,” he adds.

The Tire Industry Project is the tire industry’s most important global forum for sustainability issues, dealing with all phases of the tire lifecycle from raw material procurement to the manufacturing and use phase through to the management of end-of-life tires. Under the auspices of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, TIP brings together the ten leading tire companies, which jointly represent more than 60 percent of global tire production capacity. The tire manufacturers Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Michelin also act as co-chairs.

“TIP was founded to deliver scientific research on tire and road wear particles (TRWP) and other environmental and human health issues facing the industry in 2005, and while our support for research is as important as ever, TIP and our members have evolved to meet broader sustainability challenges,” says Anne Cécile-Rémont, who is the Executive Director of the Tire Industry Project.

Continental pursues ambitious goals and aims to become the most progressive manufacturer in terms of sustainability in the tire industry by 2030. Sustainable and responsible business has been an integral part of the premium tire manufacturer’s corporate strategy for many years already. The focus is on the strategic issues of climate change mitigation, low-emission transportation, the circular economy and sustainable supply chains, thereby covering all phases of the value chain.

SOURCE: Continental