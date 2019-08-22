Continental at the IAA 2019: world premiere of production-ready technologies for healthy mobility

Global innovations in production: At the IAA 2019, Continental will be showcasing technologies for the safe, clean and connected mobility of the future. “Mobility is the Heartbeat of Life” is the technology company’s slogan for this year’s trade fair. For example, Continental will be presenting its fully integrated axle drive for electric cars – a global innovation that the company will supply to customers in China and Europe and for which production is scheduled to start this year. Another production-ready highlight is the new short-range radar, which assists car drivers when turning and protects cyclists and pedestrians. For the first time, visitors will experience these and other Continental innovations at the IAA 2019 in Hall 8 (booth A39). The company’s press conference with Chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Elmar Degenhart will be held there at 10:55 a.m. on September 10, 2019.

“Environmentally efficient and socially accepted technologies are the key ingredients for a healthy mobility ecosystem,” said Degenhart ahead of this year’s IAA, adding: “Zero accidents, zero emissions and zero stress thanks to smart connectivity and convenience: this is what our pioneering technologies are helping to realize. Technology is our strength and is an area in which Continental has an outstanding level of expertise.”

Continental’s technology highlights at a glance:

1. The first of its kind: Continental’s electric axle drive to go into production in Europe and China later this year

Continental is thus the first supplier worldwide to produce a fully integrated axle drive module. “Our fully integrated axle drive module makes us pioneers and puts us a clear step ahead of the competition. The system allows both established large-scale manufacturers and new suppliers to quickly produce efficient, fully electric-powered vehicles,” said Andreas Wolf, head of Continental’s Powertrain business.

The compact axle drive weighs less than 80 kilograms and consists of an electric motor, transmission and inverter. As a package, the three elements make the electric vehicle around 20 kilograms lighter – not least because numerous cable connections and plugs are dispensed with.

Another highlight is the 48-volt high-power drive, which enables full hybrid vehicles based only on 48-volt electric drive train to reach speeds of 50 to 56 mph (80 to 90 km/h) on electric power only. This will make a vital contribution to reducing vehicle CO2 emissions.

