CLEPA re-elects Roberto Vavassori as president and confirms future priorities

CLEPA members highlighted during their Annual General Assembly in Rome, digitalisation and low carbon mobility as the defining challenges for the automotive industry for the years to come.

CLEPA – the European Association of Automotive Suppliers – also re-elected current President, Mr Roberto Vavassori (Brembo), confirmed its three vice-presidents as well as a number of Board of Director mandates and thereby reaffirmed its leadership team.

A full overview can be found on the following CLEPA website link.

Within the association’s key priorities – growth & competitiveness, energy & environment, new mobility, and safety – CLEPA reaffirmed the following core topics for the years 2017 and 2018: connectivity & automation, reduction of C02 emissions, access to data and Horizon 2020.

At the General Assembly, Mr Roberto Vavassori commented: “I’m truly honoured to be presiding over CLEPA for a further term. CLEPA will continue to strengthen the association’s voice in Brussels, working closely with the European Commission and the other EU institutions to sustain and improve the competitiveness of our industry through a supportive regulatory framework.”

Sigrid de Vries, CLEPA Secretary-General added as follows: “In their pursuit of low carbon mobility, automotive suppliers are developing a wide range of technologies for further CO2 reductions post-2020. CLEPA members see additional potential in increased efficiency of the internal combustion engine and increasing market shares of alternative powertrain vehicles.”

Since March 2016, no less than 12 new members joined CLEPA – Adient, EKK, Fujitsu Ten, Jost, LG Electronics, NXP, NVIDIA, Panasonic, Solvay, SGR Global, Wonderland and ZKW – which brings the total of corporate members now to over 120.

The next General Assembly meeting will be organised in Amsterdam in June 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.