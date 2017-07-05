Citroën global CEO Linda Jackson named ‘Most Influential Brit in the car industry’

Citroën’s British Chief Executive, Linda Jackson, has been named ‘the most influential Brit in the global car industry’in the 2017 Auto Express ‘Brit List’. Linda was also inducted into the Auto Express Hall of Fame at the Auto Express New Car Awards ceremony in London last week. The 2017 ‘Brit List’ is published in Auto Express magazine on sale from today (Wednesday 5 July).

Citroën’s CEO, Linda Jackson, has taken the top honour in Auto Express’ highly regarded 2017 ‘Brit List’, making her ‘the most influential Briton in the global car industry’. She was also inducted into the Auto Express Hall of Fame during the Auto Express New Car Awards ceremony in London on Tuesday 27 June.

The prestigious Hall of Fame award was presented to Linda by Aston Martin’s Andy Palmer (the very first Auto Express Hall of Fame inductee), Steve Fowler (Auto Express Editor-in-chief) and Graham Hope (Auto Express Editor) in recognition of her outstanding leadership skills that have helped reinforce Citroën as a modern and innovative brand, with its ‘Be Different, Feel Good’ promise.

Linda Jackson has taken the Citroën brand from strength to strength since her appointment as global CEO in 2014, recording the highest sales volume for five years in 2016 across Europe, and in the same year selling 1.2 million Citroën vehicles worldwide. Sales have been driven in particular, by New C3 – the brand’s best-seller – which has already sold over 150,000 units since launch.

Now in its sixth year, the Auto Express ‘Brit List’ celebrates the achievements of the top 50 British executives working on the global automotive stage.

Not only is Linda the first British CEO of the French automotive brand, she is now the first woman to be awarded the top spot on the ‘Brit List’ and also the first to enter the Auto Express Hall of Fame.

Linda Jackson commented; “I am truly honoured to receive this award. Citroën is an iconic French brand and yet here I am, a Coventry-born Brit, running this truly fabulous French company. For me, it is an absolute privilege to lead a brand that has always shown audacity and creativity throughout its history since it was founded in 1919.

“Over the past couple of years we have transformed the Citroën brand. We have initiated a deep-seated renewal, with products that are unique through their design, comfort and technologies – including the C4 Cactus, the New C3 and, soon, the New C3 Aircross compact SUV.

“I hope that my Auto Express award inspires even more women to pursue a career in the automotive industry and to get to the very top. There is a wealth of talent in the sector and it is truly a very exciting industry to be a part of.”

Auto Express Editor-in-chief, Steve Fowler, said; “Linda Jackson has led this iconic brand on a journey of rediscovery – but not once tinged with romance for what used to be, one with the excitement of modern technology, cutting edge design and brand values that buyers are, once again, falling in love with.

“Linda is leading a brand that has helped in the turnaround of one of the biggest car groups – and one that’s growing fast. We’ve seen a host of exciting new products from Citroën already and know there’s much more to come.”

The full list of the winners is published in Auto Express magazine today (Wednesday 5 July).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.