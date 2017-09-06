Chery’s Frankfurt debutant will meet European benchmarks

Chery’s all-new compact SUV, which will make its global debut as the first in a new model line at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) on 12 September 2017, is being engineered to the highest European benchmarks.

China’s leading vehicle exporter is partnering with the world’s best automotive suppliers and is undertaking a rigorous international development programme for the compact SUV that will lead the brand’s entry into the European market in the coming years.

He Xiaoqing, Head for Global Marketing and Sales, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. said: “Europe is one of the most mature automotive marketplaces in the world, and is home to the most demanding and sophisticated customers. We are leaving nothing to chance to ensure our new model line is engineered to meet and even exceed expectations. Our entire development programme is driven by the philosophy to ensure we leave a very positive and compelling first impression.”

World-class suppliers

A large proportion of any modern vehicle engineering and production programme results from technology development partnerships with the vehicle’s supplier base. With that in mind, Chery has selected the global leaders in each of the crucial vehicle platform and technology systems to ensure its range of new cars for Europe exhibit the highest quality standards.

The advanced, high quality platform, developed from scratch specifically for the new model line and to accommodate electrified powertrains, was designed and engineered in conjunction with Germany’s Benteler.

The all-wheel-drive system has been co-engineered with Dana and BorgWarner, while the transmissions have been supplied and integrated with Getrag. Valeo is supplying various technologies, such as the clutch and advanced driver assist systems.

Bosch is supplying the 10-inch TFT head unit and 7-inch TFT cluster display, further enhancing the HMI interface and connectivity features. The German engineering company is also responsible for various safety and engine management components.

The unique LED head lamp and rear lamp units have been developed by Hella, one of the most experienced suppliers of lighting and electronics products in the world.

Continental Automotive is providing world class Body Control Module (BCM) and Gateway applications to support the vehicle’s sophisticated electronic architecture. The industry-leading solution drives the car’s connectivity features, security and convenience controls. Continental also supplies the tyres for the 19-inch wheels.

Extreme weather testing in hot and cold climates – undertaken in conjunction with Chery’s supplier partners – is already in progress. In addition, the new compact SUV has undergone thorough testing at high speeds to ensure its performance capabilities on Europe’s highways.

Electrified powertrains

The new model will be made available in Europe with three highly efficient electrified powertrains: a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) or battery electric vehicle (BEV).

The ultra-low emission PHEV variant will see the compact SUV reach 100km/h in 6.0 seconds, with a top speed of 200km/h and fuel consumption of 1.8L/100km (NEDC). The battery will fast-charge to 80% in 30 minutes and reach full charge from a domestic 220 V supply in just four hours.

Connectivity and convenience

The new compact SUV incorporates the very latest smart technology. Seamless smartphone connectivity, voice recognition, built-in WiFi and Chery’s ‘E call’ emergency assistance service will be standard. A comprehensive suite of connected infotainment apps, including intelligent navigation with real-time traffic information, will be accessible through the large touchscreen display.

Driver convenience is assured by a range of advanced aids, including keyless go, a 360-degree round-view camera, smart opening trunk and park assist technologies. Premium interior comfort is assured by luxury heated seats, panoramic sunroof, privacy glass, and auto-change ambient lighting.

Advanced safety

A comprehensive range of advanced driver assistance systems provide the highest levels of safety, backed by a ChinaNCAP 5-star rating, which is equivalent to EuroNCAP standards. The collision protection system, lane departure warning, blind spot warning and speed limiter technologies are supplemented by an advanced driver fatigue detection system that monitors driver responsiveness and takes action as required.

In addition to the advanced passive safety technology, the new car also features active driver assistance that will enable autonomous driving where permitted.

Global expansion

Chery is evaluating the sales opportunity in key European markets for future SUV and Crossover models, and is planning new design and R&D facilities in Europe that will accelerate the brand’s plans for global expansion.

Chery is the most successful exporter of vehicles in China. It has sold over 1.2 million units overseas since it was founded in 1997 – more than any other Chinese carmaker – and it is also the first Chinese manufacturer to exceed total sales of more than six million vehicles. It has held the status of China’s leading vehicle exporter for 14 consecutive years.

In 2016, Chery (Group) sold over 700,000 units, a year-on-year rise of 28%. Of this number, approximately 100,000 vehicles were exported – representing almost 30% of all Chinese vehicle exports.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.