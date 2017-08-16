Chery to launch all-new cars with a new nameplate at the Frankfurt Motor Show, starting with a new compact SUV

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd, China’s leading vehicle exporter, is to start sales of passenger cars in Europe within the next few years under an all-new nameplate. The first model on sale will be a compact SUV designed for young, urban, progressive-minded customers, and will meet the needs and expectations of European private and fleet buyers in terms of design, quality, dynamics and crash worthiness. This car will be revealed globally in pre-production form for the first time at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), on 12 September 2017.

Chery is evaluating the sales opportunity in key markets, ahead of setting up a European sales operation in co-operation with import and distribution partners. The new design and R&D facilities in Europe will accelerate Chery’s plan for global expansion.

“In just a few years we intend to start selling a family of vehicles in European markets across multiple segments, with power supplied by a range of electrified powertrains,” explains Chery CEO Dr. Anning Chen at Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. The company has indicated that it plans to sell a range of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (P-HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

“Our brand will target open-minded, younger customers in particular, with a product rollout strategy that focuses on quality, low- and zero-emissions powertrains, and emotional engagement with customers. All Chery vehicles sold in Europe will feature class-leading connectivity, be fun to drive, offer flexible and spacious interiors and will provide comprehensive personalisation, all of which are aligned with our high standards of product quality and aftersales support,” Dr. Anning Chen concludes.

A leading Chinese carmaker

What was started in a small garage 20 years ago has been developed by visionary Chery group chairman, Mr. Tongyue Yin, into a strong, well-respected, fast-growing global carmaker. Chery is the most successful exporter of vehicles in China. It has sold over 1.2 million units overseas since it was founded – more than any other Chinese carmaker – and it is also the first Chinese manufacturer to pass total sales of more than six million vehicles. It has held the status of China’s leading vehicle exporter for 14 consecutive years.

In 2016, Chery (Group) sold over 700,000 units, a year-on-year rise of 28%. Of this number, approximately 100,000 vehicles were exported – representing almost 30% of all Chinese vehicle exports.

Chery has the production capability to fulfil its ambitions in Europe. It has four manufacturing sites in China with a capacity to produce over 1 million vehicles, approximately 1 million engines and around 600,000 transmissions. Outside its domestic market, Chery has 10 production facilities and nearly 1200 sales and service outlets, compared to over 500 in China.

All aspects of product design, development and testing is undertaken in-house and the new platform has been engineered with a focus on maintaining very high standards of product quality to underpin an increasingly international sales strategy. By the end of 2016, Chery had secured over 9,000 patents for its technology, placing it ahead of all domestic automotive sector rivals.

The new Chery R&D operation to be created in Europe will be in addition to its existing R&D facilities in Wuhu, Beijing, and Shanghai in China. Over the last 5 years Chery has invested nearly 2 billion Yuan in a new 300,000m2 Test & Technical Centre in China which houses eight laboratories evaluating parts and components; emissions and efficiency; management of vehicle noise, vibration and harshness; passive safety; and materials.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.