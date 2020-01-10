CES 2020: For future mobility, software makes all the difference

What are the central components of the car of the future? Not just an electric motor or environmentally friendly materials. For future mobility and in-car experience, software will play an ever more decisive role. This is clearly demonstrated by the first vehicle prototype that Sony has developed as part of its VISION-S initiative. For trendsetting vehicles of this kind Elektrobit (EB) provides overall integration as well as solutions like the full-fledged cockpit system, including the UX design, the infotainment hardware and software, the digital mirrors as well as the 3D glass, door-to-door display panel. In Sony’s concept car the cluster UX is based on EB GUIDE solution while the center and passenger UX is based on EB’s services for Android Automotive.

EB GUIDE is a unique set of products to build a holistic user interface that makes the understanding of information and the reaction to it as easy and intuitive as possible. The solution includes all components that are necessary to design an HMI (human-machine interface) – from graphical user interfaces, to testing and monitoring software, to the latest voice user interfaces and augmented reality toolkits.

EB’s services for Android Automotive provide drivers with the same convenient user experience as an Android smartphone. It allows users to install apps, download music, and use Google’s navigation services in a comfortable and secure way. Car manufacturers and Tier 1s, in turn, can integrate EB’s services for Android Automotive into their product lines, from concept creation to UX design, from software development to certification, and from hardware design to product engineering. EB’s services for Android Automotive also allow for faster go-to-market times and lower development costs.

