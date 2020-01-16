Cerence teams with Microsoft on enhanced interoperability for the in-car experience

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it is working with Microsoft to integrate Cerence Drive products with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP).

This new integration is part of Cerence’s ongoing commitment to delivering a superior user experience in the car through interoperability across voice-powered platforms and operating systems. Automakers developing their connected vehicle solutions on MCVP can now benefit from Cerence’s industry-leading conversational AI, in turn delivering a seamless, connected, voice-powered experience to their drivers.

“We are deeply committed to building an ecosystem of partners that share our vision of a platform- and operating system-agnostic approach to the in-car assistant experience,” said Prateek Kathpal, Chief Technology Officer, Cerence Inc. “The integration of Cerence Drive and the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform provides an alternative to the big tech platforms that delivers industry-leading technology and enables automakers to quickly develop and deploy their own branded in-car assistants and maintain control of their data.”

Tara Prakriya, General Manager, Azure IoT Mobility and Connected Vehicles, Microsoft Corp. said, “The Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform is designed to accelerate the delivery of connected vehicle solutions and mobility experiences. Bringing Cerence into the platform enables us to bring a leading solution to automakers as they look to meet driver demand for voice-powered services in the car.”

SOURCE: Cerence