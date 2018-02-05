Capital gains: Vauxhall takes the hassle out of London driving with free auto upgrade

Vauxhall is making city driving hassle-free for motorists in London, by offering them the opportunity to upgrade to an automatic model for free, as well as five years 0% APR flexible finance*.

With a recent study** suggesting automatic gearboxes are more popular today than ever before, Vauxhall is taking the effort out of changing gears with its free auto upgrade. Those who buy a new Astra SRi, Mokka X Active, or Corsa Energy before 2nd April 2018 from Vauxhall retailers within the M25, will be treated to the free transmission upgrade which will see them save up to £1,405.

Research from Carbuyer suggests that there are many upsides to owning an automatic. Not only are automatics more responsive than manual cars, but they are also more efficient. In addition, Carbuyer also voted the award-winning Astra, the number one automatic available.

“It’s no secret that driving in and around London can be stressful at times due to all the congestion,” said Richard Collier, Vauxhall’s Head of Sales. “This is why we’re delighted to offer our customers the free upgrade to an automatic model to try and make driving in the area that little bit smoother.”

“It’s great to see the Vauxhall Astra has also been voted the number one automatic car available thanks to it being practical, comfortable and spacious. An upgrade will mean motorists no longer have to worry about shifting gears up and down due to traffic congestion, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this fantastic offer then pop in to your local Vauxhall retailer.”

For more information on upgrading to an automatic for free, www.vauxhall.co.uk/london .

*Terms and conditions apply

**Source: http://www.carbuyer.co.uk/reviews/recommended/best-automatic-cars

