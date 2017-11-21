BYD first electric buses start real operation in TranSantiago

The first two 100% electric buses in the history of Santiago City’s public transport began operating with an inauguration ceremony witnessed by the Minister of Transportation, Paola Tapia; the Minister of Energy, Andrés Rebolledo and the Minister of Environment, Jorge Canals.

VIPs Attend the BYD ebus debut in Transantiago Ceremony

With the incorporation of these two buses, Santiago moves forward as one of the pioneers in the field of electromobility in Latin America, consolidating the new requirements included in Transantiago’s bidding basis. Secretary of State, Paola Tapia, assured that “Electromobility is not the future; it is the present we are living today in the capital’s transportation system. We are moving forward in providing quality for users by incorporating the electric buses today, fulfilling the commitment to offer more comfort, greater service efficiency and care for the environment. In 2018 we will have another 90 of these buses circulating; making us electrified public transportation pioneers in Latin America. Our embrace of this technology prioritizes passengers, which forms the basis of the bidding process.” Additionally, Paola said that this strategy highlights the importance of electric vehicles, for their significant contribution to the reduction of pollutants and noise levels in areas of high exposure.”

The Minister of Environment, Jorge Canals, said that “the metropolitan region suffers increased pollution problems during winter, largely by emissions from mobile sources. Therefore, the incorporation of these electric buses comes as a cleaner alternative in urban transport. It is important to emphasize that a vehicle during traffic congestion contaminates 4 times more than one circulating normally “.

The Minister of Energy, Andrés Rebolledo, explained that “the entry of these first two electric buses are great news for a country like Chile, since the transport sector represents one third of the energy consumption, and it imports practically all the fuel used for transportation “.

The General Manager of E-Solutions of Enel Chile, Simone Tripepi, commented that “at Enel we want to be part of the solution of important issues such as the decontamination of cities. Therefore, we have strongly promoted electric mobility in Chile, based on clean energy and lower prices as compared to other fuels. We have the capacity to provide the necessary electrical infrastructure to facilitate the dissemination of electrified public transportation in Santiago and regions. ”

BYD Pure Electric Buses operate in Transantiago

Humberto Franchini, Metbus Operations Manager, expressed that “the two electric buses being added to our fleet in partnership with Enel, meet all passenger transportation standards and their implementation will be an invaluable experience in data gathering, as we assess their performance and suitability. Once again our company stands at the forefront of transport innovation, in all aspects that improve user experience of public transportation “.

Tamara Berríos, BYD’s Country Manager in Chile explained that “One single electric bus prevents the equivalent to the emissions and pollution from 33 gasoline vehicles. So far, BYD has supplied 27 thousand pure electric buses to over 200 cities worldwide, so we are confident that our experience and maturity in this sector will ensure we can successfully deliver a high quality service that will set a new standard of comfort for users and city dwellers in Chile “.

These electric buses will be operated permanently by Metbus on route 516 and their routes will include the most important arteries of 8 districts of the city. According to the information available, the operational costs will be reduced by 70% compared to conventional diesel buses, reaching a value of 70 Chilean pesos per kilometer, against 300 Chilean pesos for diesel. The full charge of the vehicle has a cost of 19,500 Chilean pesos. BYD’s new energy vehicle footprint currently covers over 200 cities in 50 countries and regions.

