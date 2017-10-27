British group pace logistics takes delivery of the 1 millionth truck manufactured at the Renault Trucks plant in Blainville-Sur-Orne

On 10 October 2017 at the Blainville-sur-Orne manufacturing site, Renault Trucks’ President Bruno Blin handed over the keys of a Renault Trucks D Cab 2,1m to Mr. Philip Thurston, Joint Managing Director of the British group Pace Logistics Services. This was the one millionth truck manufactured in the Normandy factory.



Mr. Philip Thurston, Joint Managing Director of Pace Logistics Services, was handed the keys of the one millionth distribution truck assembled at the Renault Trucks factory – a D Cab 2.1m – on Thursday, 10 October by Bruno Blin, the Renault Trucks President.

This was the 31th truck to join the Pace Logistics fleet, which is exclusively made up of Renault Trucks vehicles. This 18-ton “Guaranteed French Origin” D Cab 2.1m will be used for transporting pallets and for multi-point delivery assignments throughout the UK & Europe from their central distribution warehouse in Salford, Manchester.

During the ceremony, Bruno Blin declared that he was “particularly proud of a British neighbour demonstrating trust in the excellence and expertise of French manufacturing.” The President of Renault Trucks also congratulated the JDS Trucks dealership for its on-going relationship with Pace Logistics and for ensuring that its fleet vehicles remain operational at all times.

The Blainville-sur-Orne factory has been producing trucks since 1957 and is specialised in medium weight vehicles and truck cabs. 262 cabs are manufactured and 76 trucks assembled every day. The site is currently recruiting 100 operators in order to meet increasing demand.

Renault Trucks has three other manufacturing sites in France, in Bourg en Bresse, Limoges and Lyon.

