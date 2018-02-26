BorgWarner’s eGearDrive transmission helps extend FAW’s electric vehicles’ driving range

BorgWarner’s eGearDrive® transmission has been specifically designed for the emerging high-volume electric vehicle market and is featured in First Automotive Works (FAW) Group’s Besturn B30EV and Junpai A70E. The leading-edge eGearDrive transmission provides high torque capacity in a compact package. Its highly efficient helical gear train offers quiet performance and contributes to extended driving range for electric vehicles.

“BorgWarner has supplied turbochargers, EGR modules and advanced transmission components to FAW for several years. We are very pleased to build upon this successful collaboration by supporting this major Chinese automaker with our fast-to-market and environmentally friendly solution for electric vehicles,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “As the supplier of choice, BorgWarner meets the significantly increasing demand in the Chinese market for our innovative eGearDrive transmission by offering local manufacturing and engineering support.”

BorgWarner’s eGearDrive transmission can handle high input speeds of up to 14,000 rpm while providing smooth and quiet operation. The proven solution is available in a wide range of ratios for a variety of electric motor sizes to provide optimized vehicle acceleration and top speed. The eGearDrive transmission contributes to extended battery-powered driving range through its compact, low-weight design and highly efficient gear train. In addition, an electronically actuated park lock system is available, and approximately 99 percent of the materials used in BorgWarner’s eGearDrive transmission are recyclable.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.