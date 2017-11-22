BMW and Snapchat show BMW X2 ahead of market launch. BMW becomes first brand to use Snapchat’s innovative new augmented reality trial technology.

Smartphone users can experience the first ever BMW X2, anywhere and even before market launch – thanks to BMW and Snapchat. BMW is the first brand worldwide to leverage the potential of the new Snapchat “Augmented Trial” Lens.

Starting today, fans all over the world can use augmented reality technology to view and configure a realistic 3D model of the latest addition to the BMW X family. At the start of communications in late October, BMW already reached an audience of millions across Europe with the BMW X2 Face Lens in Galvanic Gold.

The all-new BMW X2 in the Snapchat Augmented Trail Lens. (11/2017)

Through Snapchat, BMW is expanding its marketing activities through an innovative and playful medium that is especially popular with creative, tech-savvy individuals. As the newest member of the BMW X family, the BMW X2 (with a combined fuel consumption of 6.3 – 4.5 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 144 – 118 g/km*) appeals to the young and young-at-heart, extroverted and active customers who value individuality and lifestyle. Innovative apps like Snapchat are an integral part of their digital world.

The BMW X2 campaign “Be the one who dares” is using a range of new digital communications channels to reach BMW fans around the world, in line with the brand’s new focus on a more youthful “Sheer Driving Pleasure”. BMW communications are taking a noticeably younger, fresher approach, with a new tonality that explores unexpected channels.

“Snapchat is young and modern – which suits BMW and the BMW X2 perfectly. We are enriching Snapchat users’ digital experience through content they find appealing, with a high recognition value. We wanted to insert ourselves in an organic way into the Snapchat environment and its users’ world. That is the most meaningful way to address our fans in a style that fits the channel and the target group,” explains Jörg Poggenpohl, head of Digital Marketing BMW.

With the BMW X2 experience, the BMW becomes the first brand to use the Snapchat Augmented Trial Lens, enriching reality with digital content. A brief clip shown between user stories or in the “discover” area, directs Snapchat users’ attention to the new BMW X2. If the user accepts the invitation to “swipe up”, their phone camera is activated. The app automatically integrates a 3D model of the BMW X2 into the camera’s field of vision. In this way, users can already experience the new BMW X2, virtually, anywhere in the world, before it even reaches BMW showrooms. The 3D model is realistically integrated into its surroundings and users can walk around the vehicle to admire it from all angles. They can also use the app to change the paint colour.

Snapcode for the BMW X2 Augmented Trial Lens. (11/2017)

A special Face Lens for “selfies”, which colours the face with the exclusive BMW X2 Galvanic Gold finish, was available to Snapchatters in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK at the start of the BMW X2 communications campaign in early November and proved a huge success: The lens was seen over 40m times by over 13m Snapchatters. Snapchatters also chose to play with the BMW Lens for on average almost 24 seconds and created over 2.5 million Snaps with the BMW X2 Galvanic Gold Face Lens.

Snapcode for the BMW X2 Face Lens in Galvanic Gold. (11/2017)

In addition to Snapchat, the BMW X2 “Be the one who dares” campaign is using many other digital marketing channels. At the start of communications in October, prospective customers and fans were able to experience the BMW X2 in an innovative mixed reality application with the Microsoft HoloLens. BMW is also the first automotive brand to use augmented reality in the popular Shazam app. Further partnerships with popular apps and internet services will follow between now and the market launch in March 2018.