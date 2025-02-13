Bentley: ‘Inspired by China’ bespoke collection by Mulliner

Mulliner, Bentley’s Bespoke Studio has curated a range of unique bespoke collections that have been ‘Inspired by China’

Mulliner, Bentley’s Bespoke Studio has curated a range of unique bespoke collections that have been ‘Inspired by China’. Rich in cultural inspiration, eight different collections have been produced with bespoke specifications using Bentley’s famous handcraftsmanship to combine colour, texture and design elegance. The eight collections make up a highly exclusive element of the China market for Bentley.

Mulliner’s bespoke design team have brought each collection to life with meticulous attention to detail, elevating every element to an extraordinary level of craftsmanship. From the number of claws on the embroidered dragons feet, to the direction the colourful Koi Carp appear to swim in the cabin, every tiny detail was considered.

The collections utilise the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB), the Flying Spur and the Continental GT as unique canvases for the collections, inspired by animals, famous art works and symbolic objects.

The Colourful Koi Carp

In ancient China, Koi are believed to bring courage and luck, and their vibrant colours are deeply loved. The Bentayga EWB provided a large cabin area, ideal to display a strong contrast of colour in contrast with the texture of the centre console granite stone, both resembling the colours and texture of the Carp. Inside the spacious cabin, the Beluga black interior and Mandarin orange accents provide a striking combination whether you are sitting in the front or the rear.

When reviewing the interior design, including embroidery and overlays, it was identified that the Koi fish needed to be swimming in a clockwise direction, as this has symbolic meaning and beliefs, embodying themes of good fortune, balance, and perseverance. Also, the number six is generally considered to be lucky in China because 六 sounds like 流 (liú), and is associated with smoothness and success. There are six fish detailed in the car, four in the form of embroidery to each seat and two overlays in the veneered waistrails.

The ‘ripple’ effect on the passenger fascia and treadplate is designed to mimic the gentle ripples of water created by a Koi Carp as it moves. Gold accents add the finishing touch in the form of a gold rear pillar exterior badge and gold trim inserts, representing good luck, wealth, and also good fortune.

The famous landscapes

This collection was inspired by the painting ‘A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains’ by Wang Ximeng. “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” is a renowned Chinese landscape painting created during the Song Dynasty (960–1276). Completed when Wang was just 18 years old, this monumental scroll measures approximately 11.9 meters (about 39 feet) in length.

The painting features a majestic panorama of mountains, rivers, and valleys, showcasing the harmony between nature and man. The intricate details of the landscape are complemented by a variety of trees, boats, and figures, inviting viewers to explore its depth. Wang Ximeng employed a meticulous technique called “blue-green landscape,” using vibrant blues and greens to create a sense of depth and atmosphere. The painting is notable for its smooth brushwork and rich colour palette, which contribute to its dynamic and lively scene.

Centred around the Flying Spur Azure, known for its focus on wellbeing, the team explored the colour palettes and took inspiration from the blues, greens and golds in the painting. Using the shapes and details, embroidery and overlays were curated and can be seen throughout the bespoke blue cabin.

The original artwork reflects the Daoist philosophy of living in harmony with nature. The expansive landscape symbolizes the beauty and grandeur of China’s magnificent mountains and rivers, embodying the ideals of tranquillity and balance. This painting is considered one of the masterpieces of Chinese art, representing the pinnacle of landscape painting during the Song Dynasty. Today, “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” is housed in the Palace Museum in Beijing, where it continues to be celebrated for its artistic brilliance and cultural importance.

Ru Yi

Another highlight collection is Ru Yi. “Ru Yi” (如意) is a traditional Chinese decorative object that symbolizes good luck, prosperity, and the fulfilment of wishes. Ru Yi is often crafted in the shape of a sceptre or a wand, typically featuring a curved, cloud-like head and a long, straight handle. The head is often adorned with intricate carvings or inlaid with gemstones, and can be made from various materials, including wood, jade, and metal.

The Flying Spur collection comes in three colour specifications and all include the intricately embroidered decorative object which can be seen in gold thread to the seat facing and matched in silver overlay to the passenger fascia and treadplates. The gold thread is complemented with a chevron pinstriped centre console and gold exterior badging.

Often given as a gift during celebrations, such as weddings, birthdays, and the Chinese New Year, Ru Yi embodies the hope for a smooth and successful life. The design elements, particularly the cloud-like shapes, are believed to represent the heavens and bring blessings to the bearer.

Further bespoke collections

The other ‘Inspired by China’ collections feature Dragons, Lions dancing, and even Panda’s playing. Whether it’s the number of claws, the colour of the eyes or simply providing an accent colour to represent Bamboo, Mulliner have deployed their craftsmanship and curation skills to deliver an inspired range of bespoke collections, exclusive to China.

SOURCE: Bentley