Bekaert announces decision to close Figline-Valdarno site

The management of the Bekaert Group has announced the decision to close the rubber reinforcement entity in Figline e Incisa Valdarno, Italy and cease all activities there.

The management has informed the works council of the Figline site and the Unions and authorities about the decision and has expressed its intention to start up a dialogue aimed at mitigating the social impact for the 318 affected employees.

The competitive position of the Figline entity has been under pressure in recent years. Due to a significantly higher cost structure compared with other Bekaert rubber reinforcement plants in EMEA, the plant has not been able to generate a financially sustainable performance.

The management regrets to implement this measure, but sees no other option to safeguard and strengthen its market share in the European rubber reinforcement markets.

