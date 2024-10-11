BASF awarded a Red Dot for its unique automotive coating concept

EFFLORESCENCE is a technology that balances sustainability and design value

The automotive color concept EFFLORESCENCE from BASF effectively demonstrates the compatibility of sustainability and design values. The monocoat combines all of its functionalities in a single layer – including a pearl-like visual effect without the use of traditional effect pigments, and a reduction of the car body heating due to more than 65% of light reflection. This unique approach has now been recognized within the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, one of the world’s most prestigious competitions that honors innovations as the precursors of tomorrow’s great products.

“Culturally, white has always been an important color space in Asia. With EFFLORESCENCE, we created a white monocoat with unique appearance which usually can only be reached by several layers of effect pigments,” said Chiharu Matsuhara, head of Automotive Color Design for Asia Pacific. “The resin beads we use for this coating also create a distinctive texture which enhances the aesthetics of the color and makes it stand out.”

The Red Dot jury did not only honor the unique appearance of the color, but also the revolutionary production process of the monocoat. Unlike the standard process of multiple layers and high baking temperatures, the application procedure of EFFLORESCENCE is reduced to a single layer with a baking temperature of 80°C. This monocoat approach simplifies the process and reduces material and energy supply in production.

In July, BASF was already honored at the Red Dot Award: Product Design for its color ZENOMENON due to its coating formulation based on polymer structures. The innovative technology and the special aesthetics of the coating have impressed the experts on the Red Dot jury in the “Materials and Surfaces” category. The latest award-winning design concept EFFLORESCENCE was the key color for Asia Pacific in BASF’s 2022-2023 Automotive Color Trends collection called NEW ARRAY.

On October 17, BASF will release its 2024-2025 Automotive Color Trend collection ROUTING.

