BASF and Envision Energy enter a collaboration to drive sustainable energy solutions

Collaboration to accelerate conversion of green hydrogen and CO2 to e-methanol

BASF process catalysts, a leading provider of innovative catalyst technology, today announced a new collaboration with Envision Energy, a leading green technology provider of comprehensive net zero solutions. The collaboration aims to further develop the conversion of green hydrogen and CO 2 into e-methanol through an advanced, dynamic process design.

Backed by their respective expertise, the two companies aim to optimize the process of producing e-methanol from green hydrogen and CO 2 , paving the way for a more sustainable energy landscape. This collaboration will see BASF provide its cutting-edge SYNSPIRETM catalyst technology, which Envision Energy will integrate with its innovative energy management system. The two organisations plan to demonstrate the viability of the advanced process design next year, at Envision Energy’s Chifeng site in Inner Mongolia, China.

The new catalyst developed by BASF represents a significant breakthrough in sustainable energy solutions. It enables the efficient conversion of green hydrogen and CO 2 into e-methanol. Methanol (or e-methanol when produced with renewable energy) is one of the most versatile and clean-burning fuels. E-methanol offers immense potential to replace fossil fuels and their derivatives gasoline and kerosene by providing an alternative source of energy for road, shipping and air transport, as well as other industries. Not only can e-methanol be used without a change in infrastructure, but its inherent stability also allows it to be stored at room temperature and ambient pressure, giving it an indefinite shelf life, thereby to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a more sustainable energy ecosystem.

Envision Energy will design a process package that maximizes the efficiency of the catalyst technology while fully enabling the dynamic conversion of green hydrogen and CO 2 into e-methanol, in sync with the onstream time of wind power. Envision Energy will leverage its pioneering AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) platforms to optimize the novel, dynamic mode of chemical plant operation.

Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, process catalysts at BASF, said: “BASF process catalysts looks forward to working with Envision Energy in our shared mission to drive sustainable energy solutions. By combining our innovative catalyst technology with Envision Energy’s deep expertise, we are confident we can unlock the full potential of green hydrogen and CO 2 conversion to e-methanol.”

Frank Yu, Vice President of Envision Energy added: “Driving and delivering sustainable energy solutions can only be achieved through organizations coming together. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to bringing innovative advances to the sustainable energy value chain, to create sustainable energy solutions that are economically viable and environmentally friendly. For Envision Energy, it is all about optimizing our clients and partners’ environmental sustainability, as we work towards becoming the leading provider of green hydrogen and its derivatives.”

This collaboration exemplifies the spirit of partnership and innovation that is necessary to address the challenges of the global energy transition. By leveraging their respective strengths, BASF and Envision Energy aim to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy sources and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

SOURCE: BASF